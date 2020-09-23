Researchers yesterday said that they have identified a gene that is an important cause for posterior predominant lissencephaly, a rare brain disorder.
Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Neurology Epilepsy Section director Tsai Meng-han (蔡孟翰) said that the brain normally has folds, or gyri, which correlate with specific cognitive abilities.
However, people with lissencephaly have gyral malformations that cause parts or the entire surface of their brains to appear smooth, which gives the disorder its name, meaning “smooth brain.”
Lissencephaly is a rare brain malformation caused by gene mutations, with an incidence rate of about 12 per million among newborns, he said, adding that there are an estimated 300 cases in Taiwan.
The life expectancy of most people with lissencephaly is about two years, Tsai said.
Those who grow older have severe intellectual disability, remaining at the intellectual ability of an infant aged three to six months old, he said, adding that they also have delayed development, intractable epilepsy, poor or absent speech, difficulty swallowing and inability to walk.
Researchers had identified more than 20 types of genes linked to lissencephaly, with mutations in the LIS1 gene found on chromosome 17 being the most common cause of posterior predominant lissencephaly, but the cause of about 60 percent of the other cases remain unknown, Tsai said.
A 20-year-old man identified as “Hsiao Yo” was found to have speech and developmental delay when he was a child, he said.
He began having seizures at age three and was diagnosed with epilepsy at age eight, Tsai said.
He was later diagnosed with lissencephaly following a magnetic resonance imaging examination at the hospital, he said.
Tsai said that his medical team cooperated with Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and used next-generation sequencing technology to screen for gene mutations.
They found that the spontaneous mutation of the Centrosomal Protein 85 Like (CEP85L) gene was an important cause for posterior predominant lissencephaly.
Hsiao Yo’s parents did not have the CEP85L gene mutation, so it was a spontaneous mutation, he said, adding that the team was the first to find the association between the gene and lissencephaly.
The team cooperated with research teams in Australia, Malaysia and the US, and found 12 other people with lissencephaly who also have the CEP85L gene mutation, he added.
Tsai said they also worked with another team led by Tsai Jin-wu (蔡金吾), a professor at National Yang-Ming University’s Institute of Brain Science, and found that knockdown of the CEP85l gene causes a neuronal migration defect in mice.
Parents of people with lissencephaly are often puzzled as to why their children have the condition when they do not have a family history of it, and the study shows that the disorder is caused by spontaneous gene mutation, Tsai Meng-han said.
The CEP85L gene can be included in prenatal genetic screening tests to detect lissencephaly in fetuses, he added.
The study was published in the scientific journal Neuron in April.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among