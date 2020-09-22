Some farmers who raise black pigs in Pingtung County have cut their supply by 20 percent, or stopped producing them entirely, due to repercussions of the government’s efforts to keep African swine fever out of the nation.
To lower the risk of spreading the disease, agricultural authorities have enforced stricter laws demanding that pig farmers who use food waste as feed switch to commercial feed, said Tseng Jen-te (曾仁德), a member of the only pig-farming cooperative in the county that raises only black sows for breeding.
About 12 percent of domestically raised pigs are fed food waste, and most are black pigs, Council of Agriculture data showed.
Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times
The cooperative, formed by 62 hog farmers, produces an average of 120,000 to 150,000 black piglets per year, and has a 20 percent share of the nation’s black pig market.
Since swine fever prevention measures came into effect last year, the number of black sows raised by the cooperative has dropped from more than 10,000 to between 7,000 and 8,000, he said.
For hog farmers — mostly small-scale farmers — who found it hard to stop using food waste as feed for economic reasons, the government required that they purchase equipment to heat and sterilize the food scraps before feeding them to the pigs, but some could not afford to do so, Tseng said.
Many old farmers decided to exit the industry for good at this juncture, Tseng said.
Demand for the meat of black pigs has long exceeded supply, making the decreased production a problem, he added.
Most of Pingtung’s black pig farmers make a profit from breeding piglets, and while they often work alone, a potential solution could be forming alliances to build a complete black pig industry chain to sustain them, he said.
Pork from the county’s Liouduei region (六堆) comes from special breeds and has a unique and tasty flavor, he said.
These pigs have been bred by generations of local hog farmers and could be the strongest candidate to represent Taiwan in the international pork market, he said.
Speaking on the sidelines of a promotion event for Liouduei black pork last week, Hakka Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chung Kung-shao (鍾孔炤) said that the council would work with local hog farmers to stabilize the industry.
