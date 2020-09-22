A panel study by National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) researchers has found that long-term exposure to nanoparticles can cause oxidative stress, which can lead to cell damage and inflammation.
The research team led by investigator Liou Saou-hsing (劉紹興), who has since passed away, and principal investigator Wu Wei-te (吳威德), of the NHRI’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, conducted a four-year follow-up study to understand the health effects that handling engineered nanomaterials has on workers.
At the Ministry of Health and Welfare in Taipei yesterday, Wu said many people have heard of PM2.5 — particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers — but nanoparticles are much finer, with a diameter of less than 0.1 micrometers, with a wide spectrum of applications.
Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times
Nanotechnology applications include electronic materials, health products, textiles, sports equipment, household products, sanitary ware and even food products, he said, adding that the wide use of nanomaterials has led to a rapid increase in the number of workers exposed to engineered nanoparticles.
Studies on mice have shown that the effects of inhaling engineered nanoparticles include pulmonary fibrosis, inflammation, granuloma, cardiovascular issues, oxidative stress, pleural plaque formation and lung cancer, as well as mesothelioma-like effects, but there were no long-term studies of the health effects on workers, Wu said.
The team examined biomarkers in 206 workers who handled nanomaterials and 108 unexposed workers in a control group from 14 nanotechnology plants, and collected blood, urine and exhaled breath condensate specimens five times several months apart throughout the four years, he said.
Pulmonary function, heart rate variability and neurobehavioral tests, as well as self-administered questionnaires, were also repeatedly performed, he added.
The study found that long-term exposure to nanoparticles can cause oxidative stress, which is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body, as the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase was significantly elevated in the workers who handled nanomaterials, Wu said.
Oxidative stress can cause chronic inflammation, leading to a higher risk of cardiovascular or lung damage and cell injury, he said.
However, cardiovascular dysfunction, lung damage, inflammation, oxidative damage, and neurobehavioral and genotoxic markers were not found to be directly associated with handling nanomaterials, he said, adding that direct adverse health effects from long-term exposure to nanoparticles were not found through the study.
However, researchers found that many workers were only wearing activated carbon masks when handling nanomaterials, and the team has suggested that they wear N95 respirators to better protect against nanoparticles, Wu added.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it has allocated NT$68 million (US$2.32 million) to build an Internet-of-things (IoT) platform that would facilitate proactive maintenance of the railway system and enhance service punctuality. The agency said that it decided to build the platform to promote horizontal communication among its departments after an investigation into the Puyuma Express derailment in October 2018 found that its four main departments — electrical engineering, rolling stock, construction and transportation — failed to share information with one another. The platform would use artificial intelligence to analyze maintenance data collected by its departments, including railway crossings,