The Hematology Society of Taiwan and a group of people with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) yesterday held a walking event in Taipei to raise public awareness about the disorder characterized by low blood platelet counts.
Citing experiences of people with the condition, the society said that a woman experienced abnormally heavy bleeding during menstruation and had to frequently go the restroom at her workplace, which her supervisor mistook as slacking off.
Some women in a similar situation even wear adult diapers, it said.
Photo courtesy of the ITP Patient Association
People with the condition get bruised easily even without having been hurt, which has led to other people mistaking them for victims of domestic violence, the society said.
Society chairman Chou Wen-chien (周文堅), a physician at National Taiwan University Hospital’s Hematology and Oncology Division, said that ITP is an autoimmune bleeding disorder that can be characterized by having many red or purple bruise-like rashes (purpura) on the skin, and a low blood platelets count.
“ITP can suddenly burst into a person’s life,” he said, adding that people can develop the condition at any age, but it is more common among young women.
Many people become perplexed when they are diagnosed with the disease, he said.
A normal blood platelet count is about 150,000 to 400,000 per microliter, and ITP can be defined as having a level below that range, but serious bleeding, such as fatal intracranial hemorrhage, can occur if platelet count drops below 20,000 per microliter, Chou added.
Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital Hematology and Oncology Division physician Chiou Tzeon-jye (邱宗傑) said that when blood platelet count drops below 20,000 per microliter, spontaneous bleeding might occur, such as having a nosebleed after sneezing or experiencing intracranial hemorrhage after straining to have a bowel movement.
Medicines covered by the National Health Insurance System can be used for ITP treatment, but there are certain conditions for prescribing them, Chiou said, adding that thrombopoietin receptor agonists have also been used in the past few years.
Chiou said that people should seek medical attention as soon as possible if they have red or purple bruises on their skin, or frequently experience nosebleeds, bleeding gums, abnormal menstrual bleeding or gastrointestinal bleeding.
ITP Patient Association chairperson Chen Chia-mei (陳佳美) said that people with the disorder also often experience social or work-related problems due to their condition, so they organized the walking event encourage patients to be brave and join in outdoor events with other people.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
TIME FOR CHANGE: Most of those at a public hearing organized by the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin also agreed that the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished Taiwan needs a new constitution, as the current one was adopted in Nanjing in 1946, when the Republic of China (ROC) represented all of China, while the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished, legal experts and academics said yesterday during a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Chang Kun-sheng (張錕盛), a law professor and secretary-general of the Taiwan Administrative Law Association, said that it is time to draft a new constitution. The ROC Constitution was adopted during a National Constituent Assembly meeting in Nanjing shortly after World War II and before the Chinese Civil War had fully erupted,
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among