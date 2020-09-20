Fox Sports Taiwan will terminate its services in the local market, the broadcaster said on Friday, without indicating why or when its coverage would end.
“We are planning to terminate the operations of Fox Sports in Taiwan,” the company said in a brief statement, adding that viewers would be notified of further developments.
Operated by Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Co (Southeast Asia), the firm operates three local channels: Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2 and Fox Sports 3. Fox Sports 3 is only available via Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand service.
Some Fox Sports employees on Friday said that they were not aware that the company planned to leave Taiwan.
Fox Sports, formerly called ESPN Star Sports, has over the past few years enthusiastically promoted sporting events of local students, most notably the High School Basketball League and the University Basketball Association.
It broadcasts many international sports, such as Major League Baseball and Japanese professional baseball, Grand Slam tennis, Formula One racing, and professional golf.
