Using military force to resolve conflict is no longer workable in this new era, which requires peaceful discussion, former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori said yesterday before leaving Taipei.
Mori made the remarks at a news conference in front of the EVA Sky Jet Center at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), after leading a delegation to attend the official memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水).
This was Mori’s second trip to mourn Lee; his last was on Aug. 9.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Although he walked with a crutch, Mori, 83, chose to stand right in front of reporters, instead of at a distance as was planned.
Asked about this trip to Taiwan and his advice for new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga regarding Taiwan policy, Mori said that he represented the Japanese government in paying tribute to Lee.
“With Lee’s passing, our era has ended,” as he himself had also retired from politics, Mori said through an interpreter.
The global situation will become more complicated, he said, adding that countries are facing their own problems, such as the UK leaving the EU, or other disputes related to the economy, but all conflicts should be resolved through peaceful discussion.
The era when people used military force to resolve conflict or suppress dissent, such as in Lee’s and his own times, has ended, he said.
Young people should seek to collaborate, whether through music, sports or economic cooperation, said Mori, who is president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Lee’s career reflected the importance of peace, freedom and democracy, he added.
Asked if Taiwan and Japan might develop security cooperation in the face of China’s military intimidation, Mori said that security issues do not only exist between Japan and Taiwan.
As the world is in a state of tension, military confrontation is no longer workable, he said.
The Olympic Games can only be held when the world is peaceful, he said, adding that he hopes vaccines for COVID-19 will be available soon and the Games will be staged next summer as scheduled.
During his meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office Building on Friday, Mori said that this might be his last trip to Taiwan due to his age.
Mori said that before he departed for Taiwan, Suga called him on Thursday and expressed the hope of talking with Tsai over the telephone if there was an opportunity.
The interpreter did not translate that part into Chinese.
Asked if a telephone call between Tsai and Suga would be arranged, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and Taiwan-Japan Relations Association said that there is no plan for such a call.
Additional reporting by CNA
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it has allocated NT$68 million (US$2.32 million) to build an Internet-of-things (IoT) platform that would facilitate proactive maintenance of the railway system and enhance service punctuality. The agency said that it decided to build the platform to promote horizontal communication among its departments after an investigation into the Puyuma Express derailment in October 2018 found that its four main departments — electrical engineering, rolling stock, construction and transportation — failed to share information with one another. The platform would use artificial intelligence to analyze maintenance data collected by its departments, including railway crossings,