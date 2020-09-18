The Taiwan Toy Library Association on Wednesday said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is still collecting secondhand toys and other items to donate to Eswatini.
For its “collect secondhand toys, send love to Africa” project, the association said it has also enlisted the help of students and teachers from Vanung University’s department of commercial design to paint a mural depicting Africa on a shipping container, in which toys would be collected before being sent to the south African nation in the middle of next month.
The mural showcases Africa’s vast grasslands and unique animals, students Liu Sheng-hsiung (劉勝雄) and Lu Chien-kuang (盧建光) said, adding that they hope they succeeded in portraying the dynamism and vitality of the continent.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
Aside from furthering the nation’s diplomatic efforts, the students said that supplying the needed items, especially in such a colorful package, would hopefully help children from the two nations to understand and cherish the Earth and all of its creatures.
Due to the pandemic, the association extended the collection period for the project to gather more donations of masks, sanitary napkins, mobile phones, dry goods and other items in addition to the toys, association chairman Yeh Kuo-fang (葉國芳) said
They also plan for the items to arrive by Christmas, he added.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
Donations would be collected until the end of this month either by mail or in person at Jhen Tou Elementary School in Taoyuan’s Dayuan District (大園), Yeh said.
School principal Chen Wei-an (陳濰安) said that the 40-foot shipping container temporarily housed on the school’s campus has gained considerable attention as a popular photo destination for students, and is even attracting alumni, parents and local residents to come visit.
Scooter riders should regularly clean their helmets, especially in summer, to prevent dirt and sweat from accumulating and causing scalp problems, such as hair loss and permanent baldness, a dermatologist has warned. Poor hygiene practices by helmet wearers often lead to scalp problems, such as bacterial folliculitis, tinea capitis and seborrheic dermatitis, Lu Pei-hsuan (呂佩璇) at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said on Aug 31. The first step to maintain good scalp care is proper hair washing, as shampoo residues can easily cause dandruff and itchy scalps, while improper scratching will cause inflammation, Lu said. The best way to wash your hair is to
INTIMIDATION: Chinese military maneuvers have mostly led to heightened support for Taiwan’s defense forces, while China appears poised to continue its campaign China’s incessant military activities in and near the Taiwan Strait over the past several months are “greater in meaning than in substance,” and are aimed at polarizing Taiwanese society, a researcher said in a report published on Friday. China has attempted to intimidate Taiwan through military threats, while at the same time calling on Taiwanese and US officials to practice restraint, which is aimed at causing a rift between those who prefer resistance against China and those who prefer peace, said Lee Kuan-cheng (李冠成), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “China’s goal is to obscure public awareness
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were