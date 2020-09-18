Association collects toys for children in Eswatini

By Lee Rong-ping and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taiwan Toy Library Association on Wednesday said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is still collecting secondhand toys and other items to donate to Eswatini.

For its “collect secondhand toys, send love to Africa” project, the association said it has also enlisted the help of students and teachers from Vanung University’s department of commercial design to paint a mural depicting Africa on a shipping container, in which toys would be collected before being sent to the south African nation in the middle of next month.

The mural showcases Africa’s vast grasslands and unique animals, students Liu Sheng-hsiung (劉勝雄) and Lu Chien-kuang (盧建光) said, adding that they hope they succeeded in portraying the dynamism and vitality of the continent.

Students pose for a photograph beside a shipping container with a mural depicting African animals at Vanung University in Taoyuan on Tuesday. Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times

Aside from furthering the nation’s diplomatic efforts, the students said that supplying the needed items, especially in such a colorful package, would hopefully help children from the two nations to understand and cherish the Earth and all of its creatures.

Due to the pandemic, the association extended the collection period for the project to gather more donations of masks, sanitary napkins, mobile phones, dry goods and other items in addition to the toys, association chairman Yeh Kuo-fang (葉國芳) said

They also plan for the items to arrive by Christmas, he added.

A mural in Taoyuan depicting African animals, painted on a shipping container by students and teachers from Vanung University’s Department of Commercial Design, is pictured on Tuesday. Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times

Donations would be collected until the end of this month either by mail or in person at Jhen Tou Elementary School in Taoyuan’s Dayuan District (大園), Yeh said.

School principal Chen Wei-an (陳濰安) said that the 40-foot shipping container temporarily housed on the school’s campus has gained considerable attention as a popular photo destination for students, and is even attracting alumni, parents and local residents to come visit.