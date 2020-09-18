Ex-Japanese PM leading delegation to Lee’s memorial

REMEMBERING LEE: Yoshiro Mori, 83, is visiting Taiwan for a second time this year to pay respects to Lee Teng-hui, 97, who passed away on July 30

Staff writer, with CNA





A Japanese delegation led by former prime minister Yoshiro Mori is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan today to attend tomorrow’s official memorial for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Mori, who served as Japanese prime minister from 2000 to 2001, is to be joined by Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council chairman Keiji Furuya and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association president Yasuaki Tanizaki, during the delegation’s two-day stay, a ministry press release said.

The group is to arrive on a charter flight and would abide by the Central Epidemic Command Center’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention measures, the ministry said.

They are to pay tribute to Lee during a memorial to be held at the chapel of Aletheia University in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), it said.

It would be the second visit to Taiwan by Mori in less than two months to pay his respects to Lee, the ministry said.

The 83-year-old politician led a 16-member parliamentary delegation to pay tribute to Lee on Aug. 9 at a memorial held at the Taipei Guest House, it said.

The ministry welcomed Mori’s upcoming visit and expressed gratitude, saying that sending a former prime minister to Lee’s memorial is an indication of the importance Japan attaches to the former president of Taiwan and how it cherishes ties between the two nations.

Lee died on July 30 at the age of 97 at Taipei Veterans General Hospital after being hospitalized for more than five months.