A woman under home quarantine who was found dead in Kaohsiung’s Meinong District (美濃) on Saturday afternoon did not have COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The woman, in her 50s, was put under home quarantine after she arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport from China on Aug. 30, Kaohsiung Department of Health Director-General Huang Chih-chung (黃志中) said.
The woman, surnamed Sung (宋), “was put under quarantine at a home in Meinong after entering Taiwan, and local village officials had checked her mental and health conditions every day, which were all fine up until Friday,” he said.
Photo: Fang Chih-hsien, Taipei Times
The woman, a healthcare professional and Taipei resident, was allowed to quarantine at her younger brother’s home, as she was able to have a separate room and bathroom, he said.
Her brother on Saturday afternoon noticed that his sister had not eaten her meal, so he went into her room to check on her condition and found her lying on the floor, officials said.
He immediately called the police, but his sister was pronounced dead at home, they said.
Police officers on Saturday said it is possible she died due to blood sugar issues, as she was taking medication for diabetes.
“From the reports we received, she was in a fairly good health condition during her 13 days in quarantine,” Huang said, adding that the woman’s brother had talked to her through the door at about 11pm on Friday and did not notice anything abnormal.
The woman “had been taking medicine for a chronic disease and had been receiving long-term treatment for it,” he said.
“However, from what we know, there was not a problem of running out of medicine,” he added.
The woman’s body was taken to a city funeral home morgue, where a forensic scientist yesterday morning collected specimens to test for COVID-19.
The CECC yesterday afternoon said the test was negative.
Authorities are still in trying to determine the cause of death.
According to local news reports, the woman’s household registration was in Taipei, where she lived with her mother, elder brother and two younger sisters, but she chose to be quarantined at her younger brother’s home after returning from a business trip to China, as the family house in Taipei did not have enough space to meet the CECC’s quarantine requirements.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would welcome a visit by the Dalai Lama, but that it might be difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama on Sunday said that he is hoping to visit Taiwan next year “if Beijing allows.” He made the comments in India at the end of a three-day televised Buddhism teaching session to a group of Asian followers. Near the end of the lecture, a moderator thanked the exiled spiritual leader for his teaching, while expressing the hope that it would be possible to visit him again soon. The Dalai Lama
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With