Memorial service schedule for Lee Teng-hui revealed

FINAL GOODBYES: About 800 government officials, foreign envoys and relatives are expected to attend, with space for up to 500 more people

Staff writer, with CNA





A memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) is to be held at three venues in New Taipei City on Saturday, during which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would award Lee a posthumous citation, the Presidential Office said on Friday.

The main venue would be the chapel of Aletheia University in Tamsui, it said in a statement.

About 800 people, including Tsai and Vice President William Lai (賴清德), government officials, representatives of political parties, foreign envoys, and the late president’s family members and relatives, have been invited to attend the service there, it said.

The second venue would be the chapel of Tamkang Senior High School, next to Aletheia University, for alumni of the high school that Lee attended and members of the public, it said.

Up to 500 people would be allowed to enter the venue, the statement said.

Anyone wishing to attend the memorial service at the Tamkang school can register online at www.tksh.ntpc.edu.tw, or by calling at 2621-8850 by Wednesday.

The third venue is the concert hall of Tamkang Senior High School, where the memorial service at the main venue would be broadcast live, the Presidential Office said.

The memorial service is to start at 9:30am and be conducted according to Christian protocols and conventions fit for a former president, including the honor of a presidential citation, a flag ceremony and a 21-gun salute, it said.

The service is scheduled to end at 11:50am, when a hearse carrying Lee’s ashes would return to the late president’s residence in Taipei.

Lee’s ashes would be buried at Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery on Oct. 7, in an area reserved for people who have made significant contributions to Taiwan’s development, the Presidential Office said.

Lee died at the age of 97 on July 30 at Taipei Veterans General Hospital after being hospitalized for more than five months.

Lee served as Taiwan’s president from 1988 to 2000.