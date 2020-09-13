A memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) is to be held at three venues in New Taipei City on Saturday, during which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would award Lee a posthumous citation, the Presidential Office said on Friday.
The main venue would be the chapel of Aletheia University in Tamsui, it said in a statement.
About 800 people, including Tsai and Vice President William Lai (賴清德), government officials, representatives of political parties, foreign envoys, and the late president’s family members and relatives, have been invited to attend the service there, it said.
The second venue would be the chapel of Tamkang Senior High School, next to Aletheia University, for alumni of the high school that Lee attended and members of the public, it said.
Up to 500 people would be allowed to enter the venue, the statement said.
Anyone wishing to attend the memorial service at the Tamkang school can register online at www.tksh.ntpc.edu.tw, or by calling at 2621-8850 by Wednesday.
The third venue is the concert hall of Tamkang Senior High School, where the memorial service at the main venue would be broadcast live, the Presidential Office said.
The memorial service is to start at 9:30am and be conducted according to Christian protocols and conventions fit for a former president, including the honor of a presidential citation, a flag ceremony and a 21-gun salute, it said.
The service is scheduled to end at 11:50am, when a hearse carrying Lee’s ashes would return to the late president’s residence in Taipei.
Lee’s ashes would be buried at Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery on Oct. 7, in an area reserved for people who have made significant contributions to Taiwan’s development, the Presidential Office said.
Lee died at the age of 97 on July 30 at Taipei Veterans General Hospital after being hospitalized for more than five months.
Lee served as Taiwan’s president from 1988 to 2000.
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would welcome a visit by the Dalai Lama, but that it might be difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama on Sunday said that he is hoping to visit Taiwan next year “if Beijing allows.” He made the comments in India at the end of a three-day televised Buddhism teaching session to a group of Asian followers. Near the end of the lecture, a moderator thanked the exiled spiritual leader for his teaching, while expressing the hope that it would be possible to visit him again soon. The Dalai Lama