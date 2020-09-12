A proposal by the Ministry of Justice that would allow authorities to obtain data from a suspect’s electronic devices and use GPS or aerial cameras to track their location is an infringement of a person’s right to privacy, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators said yesterday.
The proposed act would make for controversial law enforcement practices, including wiretapping, using GPS to track a person’s location, and surveillance of use of mobile phones and messaging apps, KMT Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) said.
The Democratic Progressive Party has repeatedly accused China of human rights breaches, but it is doing the same thing, Lee said.
The ministry presented the proposal on Wednesday, which would authorize official investigators to hack into a suspect’s mobile phone, tablet or computer to obtain evidence.
Investigators would be able to access a suspect’s phone conversations and messaging apps if a court approves the surveillance.
The proposal would also allow police to use GPS and aerial cameras to track a suspect, and these records can serve as evidence in court trials.
Due to privacy concerns, it could only be used in crimes that are punishable by at least three years in prison and investigators would need a court warrant.
Article 5 of the Communication Security and Surveillance Act (通訊保障及監察法) states that an interception warrant can be issued when there is sufficient evidence that a suspect is involved in crimes that “may severely endanger national security, economic order or social order, and that there is reasonable belief that the content of his or her communication is relevant to the case being investigated, and that it is difficult or there are no other methods to collect or investigate the evidence,” Lee said.
It seems like the ministry proposed the law to circumvent the barriers to communication interception stated in the act, she added.
KMT Legislator Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) said the proposed law would give indefinite investigation power to prosecutors, who would be able to secretly monitor anyone suspected of being implicated in a crime.
The surveillance data would be stored in public agencies, but no one knows when the data would be used or deleted, she said.
The ministry should not rush to introduce such a law, she added.
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With
An oceanographer has explained the reason for the formation of the “Milk Sea” (牛奶海) — an ocean area off the coast of Yilan County that has become a tourist hotspot because of its milk-colored water. The Milk Sea near Turtle Island (Gueishan Island, 龜山島) is caused by the combination of seawater and a saltwater hot spring, Lin Yu-shih (林玉詩), an associate professor at National Sun Yat-sen University’s Department of Oceanography, said in an article posted on Facebook by the Oceanographic Society on Tuesday last week. Researchers found that the Milk Sea contains particular bacteria that efficiently facilitate carbon fixation, a process in