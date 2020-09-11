Twelve virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) works by Taiwanese artists are represented online in this year’s Ars Electronica Festival, which opened on Wednesday, festival organizers said yesterday.
One of the world’s leading media arts festivals, Ars Electronica is holding its 2020 edition, themed “In Kepler’s Gardens: A global journey mapping the ‘new’ world,” both online and as a physical event.
The festival is taking place “not in spite of Corona [COVID-19], but because of it,” the organizers said on the festival’s Web site.
Photo: CNA
The annual event, dubbed a “festival for art, technology and society,” is taking place in Linz, Austria, as well as in 120 other locations worldwide, through Sunday.
The Taipei-based part of the festival, titled Garden Taipei, was curated by artist Huang Hsin-chien (黃心健) and presented by the Virtual and Physical Media Integration Association of Taiwan, in partnership with several groups including the Taiwan Creative Content Agency and National Taiwan Normal University.
Huang, a professor at the university’s department of design, was a winner of the Best VR Experience Award at the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017.
The 12 works featured in the Taipei portion include Bodyless (失身記) by Huang; Barkley (小貓巴克里) by Chiu Li-wei (邱立偉); Into the Woods (百年蜃樓尋妖記) by Wang Shih-wei (王世偉); Upload Not Complete by Hu Chin-hsiang (胡縉祥), Tsai Bing-hua (蔡秉樺) and Chang Zhao-qing (張兆慶); and Kuo Hsueh-Hu: Three States of Home Gazing (郭雪湖: 望鄉三態) by Huang and Chang Wen-chieh (張文杰).
Meanwhile, Through the Body (穿越身體), a new work by Huang, is on display at the Ars Electronica Center in Linz as part of the Deep Space 8K program in the physical portion of the festival, organizers said.
An exhibition featuring the participating Taiwanese works is expected to be held later at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, organizers said.
More information about the festival can be found at: ars.electronica.art/keplersgardens.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With