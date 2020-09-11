A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday.
The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said.
Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday last week was the earliest to claim that Tsai and Cabinet officials had eaten the luxury seafood lunch, Hsu said.
Photo: Screen grab from a video posted on Facebook
A screen grab of the post showed a photograph of a tree-layer wooden lunchbox packed with seafood items, accompanied by text allegedly written by Liao.
“This is at the Tsai government’s Cabinet meeting, and the lunchboxes they were eating are full of delicacies,” Liao reportedly wrote.
The post also alleged that the food came from a luxury restaurant in Taipei.
“It’s stacked in three layers, each with 17 items, and enough food for four to six people. One set is priced at NT$8,880, but currently available at a special price of NT$6,980,” the post said.
“The Tsai government spends money extravagantly. In the past, under Lien Chan (連戰) [of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)], they had NT$500 lunchboxes for Cabinet meetings, and were condemned with accusations that they were out of touch regarding the suffering of average people... So how about the Tsai government?” the post said.
Lien was premier from 1993 to 1997 and vice president from 1996 to 2000 under then president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).
“There was no such lunchbox at the Cabinet meeting. It was fake news,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Tuesday.
“Taiwan is an open and free society, and people can be creative, but they must not spread fake news, and must not breach the law by smearing someone’s good reputation. If such a rumor has contravened the law, then the judiciary should prosecute those who spread them,” Su said.
Liao denied having political motives in making the post, and said he saw the photo and message on other social media sites, the CIB said.
“The lunchbox looked delicious, and I just wanted to share the picture with my friends... It was unintentional and was not based on my personal political stance,” the CIB quoted him as saying.
The bureau’s investigation determined that Liao was most likely the originator of the rumor, Hsu said, adding that Liao had also posted on Facebook pages that show support for KMT and pan-blue camps.
“We have asked Liao to remove the post, and urge people not to produce, disseminate and share such disinformation and rumors on social media, as they would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Hsu said.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With