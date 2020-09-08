An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday.
The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year.
It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said.
The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added.
The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said.
With a theme of small-town Taiwanese life, it recreated a retro Taiwanese bathroom inside the subway car through elements such as a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a yellow rubber duck and a bath ladle, Lin said.
The design extended to the windows, which displayed four types of iron grill patterns — cloud, plum blossom, cross and diamond — that can be found in old houses in Taiwan, Lin added.
The entrance of the subway car also featured a “doormat” that read “Welcome to Taiwan,” paired with classic Taiwanese slippers in blue and white, as well as in red and white, Lin said.
More than 4,100 entries from 27 countries competed in the Summit Creative Award this year, according to the award’s Web site.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
The police yesterday began a program targeting drivers who fail to stop amid a rise in pedestrian deaths at intersections over the past few years. The one-month campaign to enhance transportation safety at key intersections nationwide was launched by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) and the Ministry of the Interior (MOI). Statistics from the transportation ministry showed that 2,865 people died within 30 days after being in a traffic accident last year, up from 2,780 in 2018, MOTC Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told a news conference in the Ximending (西門町) area’s 6th Square (6號廣場) in Taipei. Sixty percent of those killed