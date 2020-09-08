Taiwan ad on Singapore metro wins two awards

‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers

Staff writer, with CNA





An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday.

The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year.

It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said.

The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added.

The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said.

With a theme of small-town Taiwanese life, it recreated a retro Taiwanese bathroom inside the subway car through elements such as a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a yellow rubber duck and a bath ladle, Lin said.

The design extended to the windows, which displayed four types of iron grill patterns — cloud, plum blossom, cross and diamond — that can be found in old houses in Taiwan, Lin added.

The entrance of the subway car also featured a “doormat” that read “Welcome to Taiwan,” paired with classic Taiwanese slippers in blue and white, as well as in red and white, Lin said.

More than 4,100 entries from 27 countries competed in the Summit Creative Award this year, according to the award’s Web site.