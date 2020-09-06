Czech delegation ends six-day visit

Staff writer, with CNA





The 89-member delegation of the Czech Republic, headed by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, on Friday evening departed Taiwan, ending their six-day visit.

Vystrcil met many liberal-minded and creative people during his stay, he said, adding that he hopes the visit would not only deepen ties between the Czech Republic and Taiwan, but also bring about investment opportunities for the two sides.

He looked forward to Taiwanese carriers starting direct flights between the nations and for Taiwan to export high-value-added products to the Czech Republic, he said.

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, fourth left, leads the Czech delegation in a round of applause at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before leaving Taiwan on Friday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

The nations agree on the importance of promoting freedom and democracy, Vystrcil said, adding that he enjoyed his stay in Taiwan.

Vystrcil and the delegation, which included eight Czech senators and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, flew to Taiwan on Sunday last week for the landmark visit, despite strong condemnation from China.

During the visit, the group of representatives of Czech political, business, science and cultural sectors signed three memorandums of understanding with Taiwanese companies to enhance cooperation.

The visit also resulted in the Czech Republic allowing Taiwanese state-run banks to open branches in the country and China Airlines to operate direct flights there.

On Thursday, while meeting with Vystrcil, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that the visit had been a fruitful one, and praised the delegation for making an important first step in breaking down barriers, even though the nations do not have official diplomatic ties.

Such an exchange tells “all our friends in Europe and around the world that friends upholding the same beliefs, regardless of whether they are Czech or Taiwanese, will not succumb to oppression and will continue to bravely ensure our voices are heard,” she said.

During his stay, Vystrcil also met several other top Taiwanese officials, and spoke at the Legislative Yuan and National Chengchi University in Taipei.

He on Tuesday received a Congressional Diplomacy Honorary Medal from the legislature, making him the first legislative head from a country with which Taiwan has no diplomatic relations to receive the recognition since it was created in 2007.