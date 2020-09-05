National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey.
The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date.
The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list.
It was also the first time that the Taipei-based university was ranked in the top 100 since the list was first published in 2011.
Last year, Taiwan’s top university was ranked 120th, with an overall score of 59.9.
The rise was due to an emphasis on research, NTU said, adding that it owns about 2,000 patents for projects completed by its research teams.
Other Taiwanese universities on the list were Taipei Medical University and National Tsing Hua University, which were ranked in the 301-350 and 351-400 groups respectively.
China Medical University and National Yang-Ming University were in the 401-500 group, while National Cheng Kung University, National Chiao Tung University and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology were in the 501-600 group.
National Taiwan Normal University was in the 601-800 group.
In the 801-1000 group were Asia University, Chang Gung University, Fu Jen Catholic University, Kaohsiung Medical University, National Central University, National Chengchi University, National Dong Hwa University, National Sun Yat-sen University and National Taipei University of Technology.
The University of Oxford in the UK was ranked first for the fifth year in a row, while Stanford University in California was second, followed by Harvard University in Massachusetts in third place.
The remainder of the top 10 were, from fourth: the California Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Cambridge (UK), the University of California, Berkeley, Yale University (Connecticut), Princeton University (New Jersey) and the University of Chicago.
