Woman, boyfriend detained over girl’s death

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Prosecutors in Nantou County yesterday said that they have evidence against a couple in connection with the death of a four-year-old girl, whose body was found on Thursday.

The mother and her boyfriend were yesterday placed in judicial detention after a judge at the Nantou District Court denied their release on bail. They are to face murder charges, along with abandonment of a corpse, prosecutors said.

The girl had until May been living with her grandmother, while the girl’s mother, surnamed Peng (彭), 29, has been living with her boyfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 37, police said.

Peng took the girl to live with her and Chen, they said.

Police quoted the grandmother as saying that for the past two months, she had been worried about the girl’s safety after Peng had prevented her from seeing or talking to the girl.

After a missing person’s report was filed by family members, Peng eventually informed the police that the girl had died in an accident and that the couple had buried the body, police said.

Police found the body on Thursday in a mountainous area near the Chen family’s home in Mingjian Township (名間), police said.

Nantou County Chief Prosecutor Wu Chin-lung (吳錦龍) said that bruises and injuries were found on the body, while the official autopsy report would be available to prosecutors in the coming days.

Chen had formerly served prison sentences for possession of illegal drugs, Wu said, adding that some of the couple’s friends and relatives have told prosecutors that Chen had physically abused the girl while he was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors also questioned a man surnamed Tsai (蔡), as he was allegedly asked by Chen to help transport and bury the body.

Prosecutors said that the couple denied the accusations and claimed that their daughter had drowned in the bathtub.