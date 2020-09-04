As the ban against Chinese over-the-top (OTT) service provider iQiyi (愛奇藝), an online movie and video streaming service, went into effect yesterday, iQiyi’s authorized agent criticized the policy’s implementation, saying that employees would soon need to be laid off.
A new regulation set by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) last month — dubbed the “iQiyi provision” — prohibits Taiwanese agents and companies from helping the Taiwanese operations of Chinese OTT service providers.
Taking effect yesterday following a two-week public review period, the regulation makes it illegal for Taiwanese agents to collect fees, provide customer service or advertise on behalf of Chinese service providers.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
“The ban will not solve any national security issues... However, Taiwanese companies must obey the law, so we will have to cut jobs in the coming days,” Fan Li-da (范立達), chairman of OTT Entertainment, iQiyi’s Taiwanese agent, told ministry officials yesterday.
The intent of the law is to prevent Chinese OTT firms from gaining access to components of Taiwan’s national security and wreaking havoc on information networks, the ministry said.
Last month, the National Communications Commission (NCC) proposed a draft bill on the management of Internet audiovisual services, which would oversee and restrict OTT providers.
The bill would required OTT firms to comply with the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) or local telecoms would be required to block the streaming services, with offenders facing fines of up to NT$5 million (US$169,314).
“The law regulating OTT is a unique law found in no other countries,” Fan told an NCC public hearing on the bill yesterday. “I can feel that all of the business operators in this sector are afraid of it.”
“We will face a reduction in our business and the painful decision of having to cut jobs, which we feel dismal about, as it will affect more than 20 employees and their families,” he said. “However, the layoffs resulted from rapid changes in government policy and not from our company committing illegal acts.”
The MOEA believes that China’s online movie and video streaming services have sensitive issues regarding Taiwanese politics, society and culture, as well as national security, Fan said, adding that to prohibit companies like his from working as agents would not resolve such problems.
Fan said that NCC officials had earlier said that local subscribers could watch iQiyi streaming online, making it difficult to understand their reasoning for the ban.
“I have promised to work out solutions for subscribers who purchased iQiyi programming from our company, but whose consumer rights have been affected,” Fan said. “As we terminate the agency relationship, these subscribers will need to turn to the NCC or the MOEA for a settlement.”
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality. Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said. The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added. One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said. Mizunuma has diligently
Scooter riders in Taipei can now pay NT$400 per month for unlimited parking in all of the city’s parking spaces, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said. Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) on Tuesday said the office has launched two new scooter parking measures to lower expenses for riders. The city charges NT$20 for scooter parking near 16 designated shopping districts, according to the office’s Web site. The monthly parking pass can be purchased by filling out a form on the office’s Web site, Lo said, adding that buyers can pay with cash at designated parking lots or through
‘SPREAD TOO THIN’: Former commander Chang Yen-ting said that the nation’s airfields were vulnerable to precision strikes that could disable combat aircraft The military must adjust its strategies as the methods of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force undergo a qualitative shift, retired Republic of China Air Force deputy commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said on Saturday. Over the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan and Ministry of National Defense data shows that an incursion on Aug. 10 was the third time since March last year that PLA aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Military tensions between China and the US in the Strait and the South and East China seas