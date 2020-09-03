A poll of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members showed that a majority favored limiting terms of members of a key committee and electing younger people to reform the party, the KMT said yesterday.
The KMT released the results of the poll ahead of its national congress, which is to be held at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Sunday.
The main theme of the congress is “Protect Taiwan, safeguard democracy and fight for the future,” KMT spokeswoman Hung Yu-chien (洪于茜) told a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
As part of its efforts to reform the party, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) said the KMT commissioned the TVBS Poll Center to conduct a survey on the topic among party members.
The survey showed that 60.2 percent of KMT members support limiting the term of members of the Central Standing Committee to one consecutive term, with a maximum term of eight years.
It also found that 82.8 percent of party members agreed that more than half of Central Committee and Central Standing Committee members should be young, female, from overseas or disadvantaged people, or elected representatives or officials.
Nearly 86 percent of KMT members support the idea of having one in every five KMT nominees for legislator-at-large seats be younger than 40 with professional knowledge, the poll showed.
Almost 82 percent of KMT members support promoting cross-strait exchanges and dialogue on the basis of a “1992 consensus based on the Republic of China Constitution,” according to the poll.
The poll also asked KMT members if they support KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) proposition that “the core value of the KMT is the Republic of China.”
Nearly 94 percent of respondents said that they support it, the survey found.
The poll was conducted from Thursday to Saturday last week, and collected 1,130 valid samples, the KMT said.
It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points, it added.
There are about 340,000 KMT members, Wang said.
Earlier yesterday at the KMT’s weekly Central Standing Committee meeting, Chiang announced that on the day of the national congress, the KMT would launch a referendum on food safety, in response to the Democratic Progressive Party administration’s decision to ease restrictions on imports of US pork and beef containing ractopamine.
Chiang is to deliver a report on party reform at the national congress, the KMT said.
Scooter riders in Taipei can now pay NT$400 per month for unlimited parking in all of the city’s parking spaces, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said. Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) on Tuesday said the office has launched two new scooter parking measures to lower expenses for riders. The city charges NT$20 for scooter parking near 16 designated shopping districts, according to the office’s Web site. The monthly parking pass can be purchased by filling out a form on the office’s Web site, Lo said, adding that buyers can pay with cash at designated parking lots or through
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality. Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said. The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added. One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said. Mizunuma has diligently
‘SPREAD TOO THIN’: Former commander Chang Yen-ting said that the nation’s airfields were vulnerable to precision strikes that could disable combat aircraft The military must adjust its strategies as the methods of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force undergo a qualitative shift, retired Republic of China Air Force deputy commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said on Saturday. Over the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan and Ministry of National Defense data shows that an incursion on Aug. 10 was the third time since March last year that PLA aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Military tensions between China and the US in the Strait and the South and East China seas