Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayors and lawmakers yesterday accused the Chinese Nationalist Paty (KMT) of “playing politics” by launching protests against imports of US pork containing the controversial leanness-enhancing drug ractopamine.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on US beef and pork imports, while setting standards for pork containing ractopamine.
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) yesterday said that while there is much discussion about the issue in the media and online, most of it is not backed by scientific expertise, but is “more about playing politics and creating social discord.”
Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times
Other countries already permit imports of US beef and pork containing ractopamine at safe levels, Huang said, adding that US beef has a total market share of about 35 to 40 percent in Japan and South Korea.
Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said that his county government’s Department of Agriculture met with hog farmers over the weekend, as the county is a major pork producer.
“Many of the hog farmers and people in the livestock industry are quite receptive to opening up to US imports, as they are competing in different markets,” he said.
Most Taiwanese buy fresh meat at traditional markets, and frozen imported pork products are rare at such markets, Pan said.
“We will enforce the regulations and have clear country of origin labeling for meat products, which has been requested by consumers and meat producers, and also conforms to international food safety standards,” he said, adding that the main obstacle would be how to label fresh meat at traditional markets.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied KMT Deputy Secretary-General Hsieh Lung-chieh’s (謝龍介) accusation that US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar visited last month to lobby the government to ease restrictions on US pork and beef imports.
Hsieh, along with KMT Taipei City Councilor Yu Shu-hui (游淑慧), also said that Azar was “the boss of Elanco,” a company specializing in the production of ractopamine, and that from 2012 to 2017 Azar was an an executive at US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co.
Elanco used to be a subsidiary of Eli Lilly.
The ministry said that Azar’s visit was to improve bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.
The KMT should discipline those responsible for circulating “malicious rumors to vilify one of the US president’s Cabinet members,” DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said.
“Before Azar took the health secretary job, Eli Lilly had already sold off the division that made pharmaceutical products for animals... The US health secretary also has no jurisdiction over the livestock industry and the use of ractopamine. The US government has a very strict rotating door policy on bureaucrats,” he said.
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight
Scooter riders in Taipei can now pay NT$400 per month for unlimited parking in all of the city’s parking spaces, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said. Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) on Tuesday said the office has launched two new scooter parking measures to lower expenses for riders. The city charges NT$20 for scooter parking near 16 designated shopping districts, according to the office’s Web site. The monthly parking pass can be purchased by filling out a form on the office’s Web site, Lo said, adding that buyers can pay with cash at designated parking lots or through
The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality. Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said. The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added. One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said. Mizunuma has diligently