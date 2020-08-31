Taiwan is today to start feeling the effects of Typhoon Maysak, this year’s ninth Pacific storm, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
The typhoon, which is expected to move over waters east of Taiwan, would bring showers and cooler weather to northern Taiwan, it said.
As of 2pm, Maysak was 950km east-southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost tip of Taiwan, moving north-northwest at 29kph, the bureau said.
The storm packed sustained winds of 144kph, with gusts of up to 180kph, it said.
Maysak was expected to intensify in strength and could become the most powerful storm of this year as it heads to Okinawa, Japan, and on to South Korea, said former bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮), who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.
Although Maysak would stay to the east of the nation and not make landfall on Taiwan proper, its periphery would bring intermittent showers to northern Taiwan today and tomorrow, and cause the temperature to fall, he said.
On Wednesday, as Maysak moves further north and southwesterly winds set in, people in central and southern Taiwan can expect showers or thunderstorms, while temperatures in northern and eastern Taiwan will likely climb back up to 36°C, Wu said.
From Thursday to Saturday, showers or thunderstorms are expected for all of Taiwan, he added.
