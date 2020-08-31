People might soon get the chance to fly between Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and Kaohsiung International Airport for the first time in eight years, if a planned tour package draws enough interest, a Kaohsiung tour operator said yesterday.
Hsieh Ming-hsiu (謝明秀) said her company is planning a three-day package that would take travelers from Taipei to Kaohsiung for a visit to the city and Kenting (墾丁) in Pingtung County during the Double Ten National Day long weekend.
Hsieh said that the travel agency is negotiating with a local carrier to charter a 158-seat Boeing 737-800 for the flight, and if enough people book the package, she would apply to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for the permission to charter the plane.
According to CAA regulations, domestic charter flights are only allowed if there are no scheduled flights on the route.
The planned tour comes at a time of heightened demand for domestic tourism because of the limitations to overseas travel, including border and quarantine regulations in many countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Songshan airport to Kaohsiung route was once one of the most traveled routes in the world, with a flight leaving Songshan airport every 10 minutes at the peak of its popularity.
However, airlines faced strong competition after Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp began service in 2007, cutting the time for rail travel between the two cities to under two hours.
By 2012, service on the route had dwindled to three round-trip flights per week, which were usually less than half full, and Mandarin Airlines, a subsidiary of China Airlines, operated the last regular flight on Aug. 31, 2012.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight