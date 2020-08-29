The National Communications Commission (NCC) should amend a law stipulating that movies broadcast during primetime be 20 percent Taiwanese-made, cable TV operators said yesterday, citing the slower production of local movies during the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of overseas online streaming services.
Article 5 of the Regulations on Satellite Broadcasting Program Supplier Broadcasting Domestically Produced Programs (衛星頻道節目供應事業播送本國節目管理辦法) states that locally produced movies should constitute at least 25 percent of all movies broadcast on cable TV from 9pm to 11pm, with new local movies representing at least 20 percent.
However, it takes longer for local studios to produce movies and pre-production often lasts several years, so operators’ only option for meeting the 20 percent threshold is to broadcast telefilms or documentaries, which have a smaller niche market, Fu Ching-ching (傅菁菁), head of Eastern Broadcasting Co’s movie channel, told a hearing cohosted by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators, including Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) and Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍).
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Overseas streaming platforms do not follow NCC rules, putting local channels at a disadvantage, Fu added.
Locally made movies typically cost more to broadcast than foreign films, added Lee Chen-yi (李貞儀), who heads NextTV’s movie channel.
So far this year, there have only been nine locally made movies, compared with 54 for the same period last year, making the 20 percent threshold difficult to meet, said Chung Hui-chen (鍾惠貞), assistant manager of Videoland Inc’s movie channel.
The regulations state that operators should only broadcast movies six months after they are released in cinemas to meet the 20 percent threshold, but none of the new movies this year have hit cinema screens yet, she added.
LS Time Assistant president Wang Chiu-yu (王秋庸) said that the company has so far this year only broadcast one new local movie, but its ratings were higher when broadcast outside of primetime, meaning that viewers do not prefer to watch local movies from 9pm to 11pm.
The government should reward cable TV operators who reach the 20 percent primetime target, rather than punish those who do not, Long Turn TV president Chen Yi-chun (陳依君) said.
With demanding regulations, decreased movie production, and competitive over-the-top media services from abroad, cable TV operators are squeezed by internal and external pressures, Chen Yu-jen said, urging the NCC to keep up with the times by easing the regulations.
NCC Department of Broadcasting and Contents Director Huang Chin-yi (黃金益) told the hearing that to promote original content production and locally made TV programs, the NCC amended the regulations in 2016, with a strong consensus among ruling and opposition lawmakers.
The NCC monitors the implementation of the regulations closely and is willing to make adjustments, he said, citing an amendment last year that changed audits of cable TV channels from every six months to yearly.
The NCC considered changing the 20 percent primetime target, but telefilms were subsequently included in the definition of “movie,” which pushes production of local movies closer to 80 per year, Huang said.
Cable TV operators’ opinions would be shared with the NCC and inform further discussions, he added.
Wang Chih-cheng (王志諍), deputy head of the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, told the hearing that the production capacity of the local movie industry has been rising with the support of the ministry, which would continue to look for new investment and subsidies for the industry.
Although COVID-19 is well-contained in Taiwan, uncertainty still hinders movie makers, Chinese Communication Management Society president Weber Lai (賴祥蔚) said.
As a result, there are almost no new local movies for cable TV operators to procure, and when there are, the quality is not ideal, he said, adding that operators attempt to comply with the regulations by broadcasting “new” movies produced a long time ago that have yet to appear on TV.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight