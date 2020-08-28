Up to 133 Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) representatives are preparing for a petition to vote on replacing the so-called “1992 consensus” with a new concept, the “Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) consensus,” at the party’s national congress on Sept. 6.
The KMT has been rocked by internal strife over the “1992 consensus” — the result of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) promise of sweeping reforms.
Chiang’s touted reforms, particularly on the issue of the “1992 consensus,” has met with strong resistance from KMT old guard, such as former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and former vice president Lien Chan (連戰).
The ECFA, a preferential trade agreement aimed at reducing tariffs and commercial barriers across the Taiwan Strait, was signed in 2010.
KMT representatives said the “ECFA consensus” is the party’s best strategy if it wishes to compete in the 2022 nine-in-one local elections and the 2024 presidential and legislative elections.
“It would define cross-strait relations as mutually beneficial economic relations,” the party representatives said, which would help the KMT retain its voter base in traditionally pan-blue cities and counties.
The “ECFA consensus” revolves around the trade agreement facilitated by the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) and China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), which were established after the meeting of representatives from Taiwan and China in Hong Kong in 1992, the representatives said.
As part of four accords signed by Taiwan and China, the ECFA could also be seen as an extension of the five-point communique brought up in the 2005 meeting between Lien and then-Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤), the representatives said.
As such, the “ECFA consensus” is a more practical accord that has been openly signed by the two sides and recognized by international bodies, such as the WTO, while retaining the “gray area” afforded by the “1992 consensus,” the representatives said.
Moreover, the ECFA has been ratified by the Legislative Yuan, making it an accord that promotes cross-strait dialogue while adhering to the spirit of democracy and equality, they added.
The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
The KMT legislative caucus is to hold a meeting on Sept. 1, with Chiang and caucus convener Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) presiding.
A public hearing and an open debate is to be held after the meeting to further consolidate KMT views on the issue.
In related news, a recent TVBS poll has spurred speculation that Chiang could be ousted as party chairman next year.
Chiang had won the chairmanship election with 84,860 votes, or 68.8 percent, on March 7, riding on the promise of reform.
However, Chiang’s support has dropped to 29 percent following the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Aug. 15, the survey showed.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) garnered a support rate of 73 percent in the survey, making him a possible contender for the chairmanship, while Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) had a support rate of 45 percent.
Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after