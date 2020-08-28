Yesterday’s opening of the Taipei Music Center (TMC) marked a “big day” for the nation’s popular music industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said.
“Over the past few decades, Taiwan has been the center of Mandarin pop music,” Tsai said at an opening ceremony at the center in Nangang District (南港).
To workers who have been involved in the construction, Tsai said: “You have not just built a building, you have built the future of Taiwanese pop music.”
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many musical artists have seen their performances canceled or their income fall, she said.
“The opening of the TMC means that Taiwanese pop music is about to restart,” Tsai said, adding that fans from across the nation should support their favorite artists by attending concerts at the center.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) and center chairwoman Kay Huang (黃韻玲) also attended the ceremony.
“In everyone’s mind, there are some familiar songs. This is the magic of pop music,” Ko said.
“We hope Taiwan’s music talent can gather at the center, and make this a temple of Asian pop music,” Ko added.
“Culture is the soul of a nation,” Su said, adding that the Ministry of Culture’s budget has seen a “rapid increase” since Tsai took office in 2016.
“We look forward to this place to give performers a stage for them to play wonderful music,” he said.
The center features a performance hall that can accommodate up to 6,000 people, exhibition spaces, facilities for rehearsal and music education, and an outdoor performance space for up to 3,000 people, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Maritime Cultural & Popular Music Center in Kaohsiung is also expected to celebrate its opening this year, the ministry said.
The TMC is to hold two opening performances, themed “Hi! TMC is opening”, on Saturday next week.
A free concert featuring Boon Hui Lu (文慧如), Accusefive (告五人), PiHai Ryan (屁孩 Ryan), Karencici (林愷倫), Lou Jun-shuo (婁峻碩) and Murmurshow (慢慢說) is to be held from 3pm to 5pm at the center’s outdoor performance space, according to the center’s Web site.
From 7pm to 9pm, a ticketed concert is to be held in the performance hall, featuring singers Lala Hsu (徐佳瑩) and Waa Wei (魏如萱), and the band Oaeen (魚丁糸), it said.
Tickets to the concert are priced NT$699 to NT$1,099 and can be purchased through a link on the center’s Web site.
The ceremony for the 31st Golden Melody Awards is also scheduled to be held at the center on Oct. 3, according to the awards’ Web site.
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after