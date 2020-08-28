More households nationwide have cut the cord in the past six months as the number of cable TV subscribers in the second quarter dropped 2.55 percent to about 4.91 million, National Communications Commission (NCC) data showed yesterday.
Cable TV operators must regularly report how many subscribers they have to the NCC, as required in Article No. 24 of the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法), the commission said, adding that it would compile the quarterly reports and post them on its Web site.
Subscribers have fallen from more than 4.93 million in the first quarter to about 4.91 million in the second quarter, NCC data showed.
The trend was more pronounced when compared with the second quarter of last year, when there were more than 5.04 million cable TV service subscribers.
All five large multiple system operators have lost subscribers since last quarter and last year, the data showed.
Kbro Co, the nation’s biggest cable television system operator, reported a year-on-year loss of 42,698 subscribers, followed by China Network Systems and Taiwan Broadband Communications, losing 28,124 and 17,145 subscribers respectively, the commission said.
The commission said that there were more than 5 million subscribers in 2014 due to the enhanced content broadcast quality made possible through the digitization of cable TV service.
However, cable TV subscribers have fallen below 5 million since the third quarter of last year due to competitions from over-the-top (OTT) TV operators, it said.
A survey conducted by the NCC last year asked subscribers if they were likely to cancel their subscriptions in the next 12 months, with about 8 percent of the respondents saying that they would consider it, the commission said.
When asked about their reasons for canceling their cable TV services, the two most common responses were the convenience of Internet (36.7 percent) and the lack of interesting programs on cable (26.7 percent).
To counter the downward trend, cable service operators have begun to explore different business models, such as introducing smart set-top boxes or forming strategic partnerships with telecoms or OTT operators, the commission said.
Whether these measures would effectively slow the loss of cable TV subscribers remains to be seen, it added.
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after