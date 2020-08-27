The Legislative Yuan is to undergo a three-stage sterilization process after a visit by a Czech delegation next week and all those coming in contact with the delegation would have their health monitored for two weeks, officials said yesterday.
A 90-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil is to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday and Vystrcil is to give speeches on democracy and trade at the Legislative Yuan.
He is to speak at National Chengchi University, attend a Taiwan-Czech forum on trade and another on supply chains hosted by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
In light of health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature would undergo a three-stage sterilization process after the visit by the delegation, and during the visit delegation members would use separate washroom facilities, officials said.
Czech reporters arriving with the delegation would be given a sectioned-off area in the legislature from which to report, they added.
Cleaners at the Legislative Yuan and those meeting with the delegation would also be required to monitor their health condition for two weeks and report any changes or concerns to authorities.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The legislature yesterday invited Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), as well as CDC officials Chou Chieh (周傑) and Wu Hui-ling (吳慧玲) to go over disease-prevention plans for the reception of the delegation.
Chuang said that despite the large size of the delegation there were no loose ends to be concerned about in terms of disease prevention.
The group would undergo testing in Prague three days before boarding their plane, and would undergo three tests while in Taiwan, including one on their day of arrival, he said.
The group would be arriving and departing on a charter flight, and would travel within Taipei in designated vehicles, he said, adding that all members would wear masks throughout the trip, and would maintain their distance from the public.
During Vystrcil’s speech and the delegation’s meetings at the legislature, the group would be kept separate from the legislature’s office areas to ensure there would be no risk to workers, assistants, or members of the media or the public, Chou said.
Delegation members would also have their temperatures checked and hands sanitized each time before entering the legislature, he said, adding that anybody with a body temperature of more than 37.5°C would be barred entry and would be taken to a designated hospital.
Delegation members would be given beverages in glass bottles that would be sanitized afterward, Wu said.
Cleaners working at the legislature the day of the visit would wear gloves, masks and other protective clothing, she said.
Additional reporting by CNA
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant