Legislature to be sterilized after Czech visit

By Peng Wan-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Legislative Yuan is to undergo a three-stage sterilization process after a visit by a Czech delegation next week and all those coming in contact with the delegation would have their health monitored for two weeks, officials said yesterday.

A 90-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil is to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday and Vystrcil is to give speeches on democracy and trade at the Legislative Yuan.

He is to speak at National Chengchi University, attend a Taiwan-Czech forum on trade and another on supply chains hosted by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, left, stands next to a disease prevention worker at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

In light of health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature would undergo a three-stage sterilization process after the visit by the delegation, and during the visit delegation members would use separate washroom facilities, officials said.

Czech reporters arriving with the delegation would be given a sectioned-off area in the legislature from which to report, they added.

Cleaners at the Legislative Yuan and those meeting with the delegation would also be required to monitor their health condition for two weeks and report any changes or concerns to authorities.

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, left, shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of a senate session in Prague on Aug. 12. Photo: EPA-EFE

The legislature yesterday invited Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), as well as CDC officials Chou Chieh (周傑) and Wu Hui-ling (吳慧玲) to go over disease-prevention plans for the reception of the delegation.

Chuang said that despite the large size of the delegation there were no loose ends to be concerned about in terms of disease prevention.

The group would undergo testing in Prague three days before boarding their plane, and would undergo three tests while in Taiwan, including one on their day of arrival, he said.

The group would be arriving and departing on a charter flight, and would travel within Taipei in designated vehicles, he said, adding that all members would wear masks throughout the trip, and would maintain their distance from the public.

During Vystrcil’s speech and the delegation’s meetings at the legislature, the group would be kept separate from the legislature’s office areas to ensure there would be no risk to workers, assistants, or members of the media or the public, Chou said.

Delegation members would also have their temperatures checked and hands sanitized each time before entering the legislature, he said, adding that anybody with a body temperature of more than 37.5°C would be barred entry and would be taken to a designated hospital.

Delegation members would be given beverages in glass bottles that would be sanitized afterward, Wu said.

Cleaners working at the legislature the day of the visit would wear gloves, masks and other protective clothing, she said.

Additional reporting by CNA