The Ministry of Education yesterday issued five “don’ts” to help students prevent “digital gender violence” and four “dos” for responding to such events.
After a long summer vacation, students in elementary and junior-high schools, who are to return to school on Monday next week, might need to be reminded of some issues, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said.
Hopefully, the students will find a friendly study environment when they return to class, he said.
Photo: Wo Po-hsuan, Taipei Times
While the rapid development of the Internet and digital technology has provided convenience, experiences with such technology can harm children, Pan said.
Cases such as South Korea’s “Nth Room” scandal can cause a “lifetime of indelible and profound pain” in children, he said.
The ministry has made “preventing digital gender violence” the theme of this year’s nationwide “friendly campus week,” which runs from Monday to Friday next week, he said.
The ministry has partnered with schools across the nation’s 22 municipalities and counties to launch a month-long campaign, including events and messaging, on the subject, he said.
The ministry said the five “don’ts” that form its guidelines for preventing digital gender violence are: Do not violate people’s wills; do not heed requests for photographs of yourself; do not send messages hastily; do not forward private images; and do not make fun of people.
Its four “dos” for responding to cases of digital gender violence are: Do tell a teacher or parent; do save a screenshot for evidence; do call the police; and do report the other party, it said.
While gender violence exists in real life and online, it “spreads faster” online, said Theresa Yeh (葉德蘭), a member of the Gender Equality Education Committee and chair of the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation.
Separately at a news conference in Taipei yesterday, members of the Paper Windmill Theater Troupe (紙風車劇團) acted scenarios, which students might encounter that would be considered digital gender violence.
The troupe said that through the performance, it hopes more students will understand that what happens to them is not shameful, but rather something that they should speak about, Paper Windmill Cultural Foundation vice chief executive officer Minny Chang (張敏宜) said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to