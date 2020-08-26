Ministry outlines plan to fight digital gender violence as schools to reopen

The Ministry of Education yesterday issued five “don’ts” to help students prevent “digital gender violence” and four “dos” for responding to such events.

After a long summer vacation, students in elementary and junior-high schools, who are to return to school on Monday next week, might need to be reminded of some issues, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said.

Hopefully, the students will find a friendly study environment when they return to class, he said.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wo Po-hsuan, Taipei Times

While the rapid development of the Internet and digital technology has provided convenience, experiences with such technology can harm children, Pan said.

Cases such as South Korea’s “Nth Room” scandal can cause a “lifetime of indelible and profound pain” in children, he said.

The ministry has made “preventing digital gender violence” the theme of this year’s nationwide “friendly campus week,” which runs from Monday to Friday next week, he said.

The ministry has partnered with schools across the nation’s 22 municipalities and counties to launch a month-long campaign, including events and messaging, on the subject, he said.

The ministry said the five “don’ts” that form its guidelines for preventing digital gender violence are: Do not violate people’s wills; do not heed requests for photographs of yourself; do not send messages hastily; do not forward private images; and do not make fun of people.

Its four “dos” for responding to cases of digital gender violence are: Do tell a teacher or parent; do save a screenshot for evidence; do call the police; and do report the other party, it said.

While gender violence exists in real life and online, it “spreads faster” online, said Theresa Yeh (葉德蘭), a member of the Gender Equality Education Committee and chair of the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation.

Separately at a news conference in Taipei yesterday, members of the Paper Windmill Theater Troupe (紙風車劇團) acted scenarios, which students might encounter that would be considered digital gender violence.

The troupe said that through the performance, it hopes more students will understand that what happens to them is not shameful, but rather something that they should speak about, Paper Windmill Cultural Foundation vice chief executive officer Minny Chang (張敏宜) said.