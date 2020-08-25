A National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) study has linked lead exposure in young people to increased risk of arteriosclerosis — hardening and narrowing of the arteries.
NTUH Department of Environmental and Occupational Medicine director Su Ta-chen (蘇大成) yesterday said that many people already know that lead exposure in childhood is linked to a lower IQ in adulthood, but their study on young people linked lead exposure to several diseases.
Su said that he and Lin Chien-yu (林建宇), director of En Chu Kong Hospital’s Nephrology Division, and Huang Po-ching (黃柏菁), a professor at the National Health Research Institute (NHRI), tested the urine lead levels of 738 people aged between 12 and 30 (with an average age of 21 years) over the past two years.
Photo: Chien Hui-ju, Taipei Times
They found a positive correlation between lead levels in urine and the intima-media thickness — a measurement of the innermost two layers of the wall of an artery — of common carotid arteries, which supply blood to the brain.
The higher the urine lead levels were, the thicker the carotid artery intima-media were, Su said.
They found that high lead exposure was also linked to higher insulin resistance and higher blood pressure, as well as higher risks of metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease, Su said.
A possible reason for exposure to lead causing an increased risk of carotid atherosclerosis is that lead exposure can cause changes in DNA methylation within blood cells, which can cause atherosclerosis, he said.
Su said that the research team analyzed data from the US’ National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, and discovered a negative correlation between lead levels in the body and bone density, especially in women of perimenopause age.
An NHRI study also found that the urine lead levels in Taiwanese have gradually declined since leaded gasoline was banned, but recent surveys suggest that the lead levels found in Taiwanese are still higher than seen in many European countries and the US, he said.
As there is no level of exposure to lead that is known to be without harmful effects, it is best to avoid any type of lead exposure, Su said, adding that people can turn on the faucet and let the water run for one to two minutes before using it, purchase toys or paint with a lead-free certification and consume food rich in vitamin C to reduce lead levels in the body.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that