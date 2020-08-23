Dormitories no longer to be used for quarantines

By Rachel Lin / Staff reporter





College and university dormitories on campuses are no longer to be used as quarantine facilities for students arriving from other countries, starting on Sept. 1, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Foreign students and students returning from other countries must undergo a 14-day quarantine after entering Taiwan.

Students placed under quarantine in dormitories before Sept. 1 could finish their quarantine in the room that they were allocated, but if other arrangements are made during their quarantine, they would be moved to a centralized quarantine facility, the ministry said.

The ministry on July 3 told colleges and universities that they could use dormitories on and off campus which had been approved by the local health department as quarantine facilities during the summer vacation.

The ministry yesterday said that it has told schools to arrange the arrival, quarantine and attendance for foreign students as soon as possible so that schools could prepare their disease prevention measures before school starts in the middle of next month.

To reduce the risk of infection and not affect general students’ chances of getting accommodation, the ministry said that it told schools not to arrange for students arriving from other countries to be quarantined at dormitories on campuses where students take classes from Sept. 1.

Off-campus dormitories would still be available for quarantine purposes after Sept. 1, it added.

As of Wednesday last week, the ministry had given 4,299 foreign students approval to enter Taiwan, including students from 19 low and medium-infection-risk countries, as well as graduate students and existing students from other countries and areas. About 3,000 students have returned to Taiwan.