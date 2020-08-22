A collaborative one-month project by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the National Police Agency (NPA) is to commence next month in hopes of reducing traffic accident rates.
Starting on Sept. 1, automobiles and scooters failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians at crossings or when turning are to be fined between NT$1,200 and NT$3,600 (US$41 and US$122), while vehicles running red lights are to be fined between NT$1,800 and NT$5,400, the NPA said.
Vehicles illegally turning right on a red light are to be fined between NT$600 and NT$1,800, while pedestrians failing to observe pedestrian crossings or jaywalking are to be fined NT$300, it said.
Photo: Hsieh Chieh-yu,Taipei Times
If a vehicle proceeds over a crossing within 3m, or one lane, of a pedestrian, it would be considered not yielding, NPA Traffic Division chief Wang Feng-hui (王鳳輝) said.
Vehicles failing to yield the right of way when instructed to do so by a police officer would be considered a violation, he said, adding that if a vehicle is directed to pull over after failing to yield to pedestrians and ignores it, it would also be considered a violation.
NPA statistics showed that the number of incidents of vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians is on the rise — from 879,698 in 2015 to 1.38 million last year, and 779,110 in the first half of this year.
While the NPA is stepping up regulation enforcement, there is still a long way to go for the public to learn to obey the law, Wang said.
The number of fatalities occurring within 30 days of a traffic accident was 2,865 last year, rising by 85, or 3.1 percent, from 2018, the ministry’s Road Safety Committee Executive Secretary Hsieh Ming-hung (謝銘鴻) said.
Overall pedestrian injury and fatality rates rose to 458 last year, from 381 in 2017, while pedestrian injury and fatality rates at crossroads and intersections climbed to 209 last year, from 179 in 2017.
The safety of pedestrians must be guaranteed as they comprise the largest group of those using the roads, which is the impetus for the project, Hsieh said.
Armed with a budget of NT$804 million, the ministry said it would work with the Construction and Planning Agency to improve 2,680 intersections and crossings across the nation over the next four years.
Road safety is paramount as Taiwan is rapidly becoming an aging society, with elderly people comprising seven out of every 10 pedestrian fatalities, it said, encouraging local governments to create elderly-friendly environments, such as more sidewalks, increased number of pedestrian crossing lights and shorter crossings.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote