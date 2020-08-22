The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.
“Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei.
“From the many policies implemented by his administration that benefit Taiwan and boost bilateral relations, it is very clear that Trump has been the most Taiwan-friendly US leader since World War II,” she said.
Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
The Trump administration normalized weapons sales to Taiwan and included the nation in its Foreign Military Sales program, which facilitates US defense equipment sales and services to foreign countries, Chou said.
Trump also signed the US Taiwan Travel Act leading to US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar’s visit earlier this month, she said, adding that he was the highest-ranking US official to visit the nation in more than four decades.
Chou praised Trump for his stance in the trade conflict with China, saying that he sent US military forces to deter China’s provocations and incursion in the region and would support Taiwan in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.
“Taiwan should forge connections with both major parties in the US, and collaborate and build mutual trust. Taiwan can strive if it normalizes its diplomatic relationship with US,” said Joseph Ho (何頤), a TSU member who spoke at the event.
Chou said that the TSU had received a phone call from the Presidential Office yesterday, after the office found out about the TSU’s plan to endorse Trump.
She said that the call came from a government official of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who expressed their “concern” about the TSU’s support for Trump’s re-election bid. Chou quoted the official as saying: “Are you sure it is a good thing to hold the press conference?”
“We understand that the DPP, as the ruling party, has burdens to bear and sees things from its own perspective,” Chou said. “The TSU is one of the opposition parties. We believe it is the right thing to do and that we are taking the right course for Taiwan.”
In response to media queries, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) yesterday said: “The Presidential Office respects all political parties and civic society organizations expressing their opinions. We would have no reason to interfere in such matters.”
In related news, at a forum, hosted by DPP Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) on November’s US election in Taipei yesterday, former American Institute in Taiwan director William Stanton cited opinion polls as predicting that former US vice president Joe Biden, who on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination as its presidential candidate, would likely win the election.
Stanton added that Biden’s support for Taiwan could be stronger than that of past Democratic administrations.
Prior to the forum, Stanton said that the US public is relatively supportive of Taiwan, due to the US-China tensions, and that Taiwan would be in good position, regardless of whether Trump or Biden wins.
Additional reporting by CNA
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote