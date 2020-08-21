National Culture Award presented to two artists

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday presented the 39th National Cultural Award to budaixi (布袋戲) puppeteer Chen Hsi-huang (陳錫煌) and percussionist Ju Tzong-ching (朱宗慶).

Since 1981, the Executive Yuan has annually presented the award to individuals in creative industries who have contributed to the promotion of Taiwan’s culture, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The award is the nation’s highest cultural honor and recognizes the lifetime achievements of its recipients, it said, adding that the award comes with a NT$1 million (US$33,873) prize.

Percussionist Ju Tzong-ching, center, is pictured in this undated photograph. Ju received a National Cultural Award yesterday. Photo: CNA

In a description of this year’s honorees, the ministry said that Chen was born in 1931 into a family of glove puppetry performers.

A nationally recognized master of the traditional art, Chen has decades of experience performing abroad, it said.

Taichung native Ju was honored for his achievements with the Ju Percussion Group (朱宗慶打擊樂團), which he cofounded in 1986, it said.

Puppeteer Chen Hsi-huang stands in front of the Qing-era Chen Yue-ji Residence in Taipei in this undated photograph. Photo: CNA

The Golden Melody Award and the National Award for Arts, presented by the National Culture and Arts Foundation, are among the many accolades that Ju has received throughout his career, it said.

At a ceremony at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei, director Yang Li-chou (楊力州), whose documentary on Chen, Father (紅盒子), was released in 2018, said that Chen is “not just the best at performing budaixi in Taiwan, but also the best in the world.”

In his acceptance speech, Chen, thanked budaixi audiences across the nation.

Three generations of artists

associated with the Ju Percussion Group performed at the ceremony.

“There are more people in Taiwan who know the group than Beethoven,” composer Lai Deh-ho (賴德和) quoted former head of the Council for Cultural Affairs Chiu Kun-liang (邱坤良) as saying about Chen.

In his acceptance speech, Ju said that when he was young, most people believed percussion was a profession with “no future.”

He thanked his parents for trusting him and allowing him to explore percussion.

Ju said he would donate his prize money to the Taipei National University of the Arts’ music department.

Describing Chen and Ju as “precious intangible cultural assets,” Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said the ministry would continue supporting performing arts to protect their cultural heritage.