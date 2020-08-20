Leaders of pro-Taiwan civic organizations and independence advocates yesterday called for government funding to establish a Lee Teng-hui presidential library and museum, saying that it would be the best way to commemorate the former president’s achievements and preserve his legacy.
Members of Taiwan Society, the Lee Teng-Hui Foundation, the Taiwan Association of University Professors (TAUP) and other groups observed a three-minute silence to commemorate Lee’s death on July 30 before commencing a media briefing in Taipei yesterday.
The idea is modeled after the US practice of setting up presidential libraries to house papers, records, collections and other historical materials after the president leaves office, Taiwan Society deputy chairman Chang Yeh-shen (張葉森) said.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The libraries are managed by the US National Archives and Records Administration, with the more famous ones including the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, and the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, he added.
“It is also the wish of [former] president Lee. After leaving office, he worked with friends and associates on this project and searched for a suitable site. Lee was actively engaged in its planning in 2005, and picked it up again in 2013, but it was stalled due to insufficient funds and political interference. We regret that the work was not finished and are now pushing for its fulfilment,” he said.
The project would require state funding and the power of the government to see through its completion, Taiwan Society chairman Li Chuan-hsin (李川信) said.
“Yes, it could be a huge task — but it is not too difficult and can be done under the current political environment and prevailing social milieu in Taiwan,” he said, adding that many have proposed university research centers or other places across the nation as a potential site for the project.
“Lee was the key figure in Taiwan’s transition from a one party-state dictatorship to a democracy. He spurred people on to strive for self-determination, leading to the blossoming of Taiwanese consciousness and national identity,” Li said. “We are calling for state funding, because it is money from taxpayers, and a vast majority of people want to commemorate Lee’s legacy.”
Lee loved to study and read books, Lee Teng-Hui Foundation chairman George Chang (張燦鍙) said.
“He was a well-read scholar, as well as a philosopher. It is most suitable to have a library and museum dedicated to him, which would be full of books, government documents and historical papers, and it would be a place for people and academics to research his life’s work and Taiwan’s political development,” he added.
“Lee is recognized around the world as Mr Democracy, and our society recognizes him as the first president for Taiwanese people. The library should collect Lee’s papers and personal materials, along with records of drafting a new constitution from other countries, as it was one of Lee’s stated goals for Taiwan to have a new constitution, to overhaul the Republic of China framework and draft a new one to build a new Taiwan nation,” Taiwan New Constitution Foundation executive director Lin Yi-cheng (林宜正) said.
“This presidential library can instill Lee’s love for reading books in the public and the younger generation and pass on his legacy of fighting for freedom and democracy, and promoting the Taiwanese identity, striving for nationhood and taking its place within the international community,” TAUP interim chairman Chen Li-fu (陳俐甫) said.
Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is aware of the proposed project and would discuss it with Lee’s family.
Tsai will respect the Lee family’s wishes and their decision on this matter, he said, adding that the current priority is arranging for Lee’s funeral and public memorial service next month.
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION BID: To protect natural and Aboriginal areas, the county is to impose new rules for individual travelers and guided tours A registration system to limit visitors to the Hayou River (哈尤溪), a popular destination in the mountains of Pingtung County, is to be imposed to reduce the environmental impact of tourism, the Pingtung County Government said Hayouxi Hot Spring (哈尤溪溫泉) with its colorful cliff formations has attracted ever more visitors in the past few years despite its remote location. The county government in a press release on Friday said it has designed Wutai Township (霧台) a “Natural Environment and Cultural Scenic Area,” including the river as well as the Aboriginal Labuwan (大武部落), Adiri (阿禮部落) and Kabalelradhane (神山部落) communities, covering 14.35km2, featuring hiking