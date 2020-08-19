Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday led legislators from across party lines in forming the Taiwan Arts and Culture Promotion Circle in a bid to promote the local arts and culture scene.
The group’s constitution says its purpose is to assist in the development of local arts and culture, while promoting artistic and cultural literacy; increase the importance that officials and members of the public give to art education and improve its quality; and invigorate the nation’s art market, ensuring sustainable development.
Art, in its essence, is an expression of the freedom of speech, Ho said at a founding meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
Photo courtesy of Mark Ho’s office
Ho added that he hopes the nation would attract a greater share of the global art auction market.
This year, the Ministry of Culture is expected to push for amendments to the Act on Encouraging and Rewarding Cultural and Art Enterprises (文化藝術獎助條例), which would allow auctioned works of art to be taxed separately, no longer including income from auctioned works as artists’ personal income, he said.
In addition to pushing the passage of the amendments, he urged the ministry to look at examples of online auctions set up by institutions and artists in other nations.
Ho encouraged people to attend the fifth edition of Art Expo Taiwan, to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13.
More than 25 lawmakers joined the circle, including New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭); DPP legislators Yu Tien (余天) and Wu Chi-ming (吳琪銘); and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏).
Ho is circle chair, while DPP legislators Fan Yun (范雲), Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵), Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Hung Sun-han (洪申翰), who also attended the meeting, are vice chairpersons.
Citing her experience as a university professor for more than 10 years, Fan said she believes that the younger generation is more capable in art and culture and in technology that her generation.
Twenty years ago, Taiwan had a booming art auction market, but some “incorrect” policy choices led auction houses to move to Hong Kong and Shanghai, Lin said.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national security legislation imposed on Hong Kong are presenting Taiwan with new opportunities, she said.
