President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between Taiwan and the US would be mutually beneficial and help to strengthen their existing trade and business exchanges.
Tsai made the remarks when meeting with American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei chairman C.W. Chin (金奇偉) at the Presidential Office.
Tsai thanked the group for recommending that Washington expedite a trade agreement with Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
“I firmly believe that with a BTA, Taiwan and the United States would be able to capitalize on the complementarity of our industries,” she said. “Enhancing economic and trade exchanges between Taiwan and the United States would also create more business opportunities, benefiting both sides.”
The business opportunities generated by a trade deal would create a win-win scenario for Taiwan and the US, Tsai added.
Citing the signing of a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services on Aug. 10, as well as the Taiwan External Trade Development Council’s Talent Circulation Alliance, she said that the Taiwan-US partnership has deepened.
Tsai said that the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei has emphasized policies to stimulate tourism and offered assistance in attracting foreign tourists, expressing the hope of continued cooperation in attracting tourists and business ventures alike to Taiwan.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in Hong Kong have created an opportunity for Taiwan to become a center in Asia for international business investment and high-level asset management, she added.
Taiwan has growing allure for international investors, Tsai said, citing a report issued by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence, which ranked the nation as the third-best destination for investment in 2020, and the US Department of State’s Clean Network initiative, which granted Taiwan “trusted 5G” status.
The nation’s focus on the digital, information and communications technology, and biomedicine industries would turn Taiwan in a key player in the global economy and a trustworthy Asian ally of the US in the upcoming supply-chain shakeup, she said.
Additional reporting by CNA
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION BID: To protect natural and Aboriginal areas, the county is to impose new rules for individual travelers and guided tours A registration system to limit visitors to the Hayou River (哈尤溪), a popular destination in the mountains of Pingtung County, is to be imposed to reduce the environmental impact of tourism, the Pingtung County Government said Hayouxi Hot Spring (哈尤溪溫泉) with its colorful cliff formations has attracted ever more visitors in the past few years despite its remote location. The county government in a press release on Friday said it has designed Wutai Township (霧台) a “Natural Environment and Cultural Scenic Area,” including the river as well as the Aboriginal Labuwan (大武部落), Adiri (阿禮部落) and Kabalelradhane (神山部落) communities, covering 14.35km2, featuring hiking