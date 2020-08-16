Numerous people have called for authorities to prosecute veteran entertainer Lisa Cheng (鄭惠中) for allegedly throwing red paint on a portrait of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) at a memorial inside the Taipei Guest House, where security measures yesterday were enhanced with checks for dangerous items.
Cheng, who was arrested after throwing a balloon full of paint at a photograph of the late president, was released on NT$100,000 bail, with imposed travel restrictions, after she was questioned by Taipei prosecutors.
Pro-Taiwan groups on Friday gathered outside the court demanding that Cheng apologize, and some engaged in shouting matches with pro-unification groups, who came to support Cheng.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Police had to intervene to prevent fighting.
On her release, Cheng shouted at the crowd: “Lee is the father of Taiwan independence. He deserves to die for all his wrongdoings.”
In January last year, she received attention when she slapped then-minister of culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) at a banquet.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Lisa Cheng at the time said she was upset with the minister’s attempts to “discredit” Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son.
Prosecutors at the time dropped the charges against Lisa Cheng, saying that the banquet was a private function, and that Cheng Li-chun had decided not to press charges.
The Taiwan Solidarity Union yesterday issued a statement condemning Lisa Cheng’s.
“In the heart of most Taiwanese people, Lee Teng-hui is the first president of Taiwan. He made arduous and persistent efforts to lead Taiwan out from under authoritarian rule to become a democratic country,” it said. “Lee’s efforts helped people rediscover Taiwan, and really get to know this nation of ours.”
The Taiwan Forever Association said in a statement that Lisa Cheng’s actions were a severe insult to an eminent leader who had made great contributions to the nation.
It demanded that authorities not let her off lightly, and charge her for all offenses she had committed.
Lisa Cheng’s action has provoked anger, “as people see her heart as full of hatred,” the Taiwan Republic Office said in a statement.
Lisa Cheng’s beliefs are a result of decades of brainwashing by the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime, which filled her mind with hatred, it said.
“She should be going after KMT’s great leader Chiang Kai-shek, who deceived and betrayed Chinese mainlanders and the older generation for many decades,” it added.
