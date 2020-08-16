Committee to inspect Pratas Islands

MAKING WAVES: As tensions among Taiwan, the US, Japan and China grow in the South China Sea, DPP legislators said Taiwanese should refrain from visiting the islands

By Chen Yun and Aaron Tu / Staff reporters





The Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee is on Thursday to inspect the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島).

Committee chair and Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍), of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), in late May had scheduled a visit to the islands and invited then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the hopes that it would boost his popularity ahead of a June recall vote against Han.

The trip was canceled due to poor weather and Han was ultimately recalled.

The Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands) are pictured on Nov. 5, 2017. Photo provided by the Water Resources via CNA

The visit is for the committee to inspect the work of the Ocean Affairs Council and the Coast Guard Administration, Chen said.

Although Chen said that the visit carried no political connotation, it came amid reports that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is to hold military exercises this month.

In an interview with Hong Kong’s Bauhinia Magazine published on Aug. 1, PLA National Defense University professor Li Daguang (李大光) confirmed that the Chinese military was planning to stage a simulated invasion of the islands.

A number of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday said it would be inappropriate to visit the islands, given tense cross-strait relations.

Although it is common for legislators to inspect troops, visiting the islands now might not be a good idea, given national security concerns, DPP Legislator Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰) said

Chen should first consult with the Ministry of National Defense and the coast guard before proceeding, Huang added.

Chen said that “visiting part of the nation’s territory is a matter of course,” and that the “DPP suddenly being so apprehensive about the Chinese Communist Party is a farce.”

“What happened to those people who constantly go on about protecting the nation’s sovereignty?” she said.

KMT Legislator Lin Wen-jui (林文瑞) said the KMT had been considering whether to visit the islands for some time.

If legislators cannot visit the islands during a sensitive time, then there would be no point in visiting at any time, he said.

Separately yesterday, academics cautioned that the nation should refrain from making waves in the South China Sea amid a dispute between Beijing and Washington over the region.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a telephone conversation with Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) earlier this month expressed concern over China disrupting regional peace near Taiwan and in the South China Sea, while Wei accused Washington of vilifying China with the charge and demanded that the US correct its rhetoric and behavior.

Meanwhile, Japanese Minister of Defense Taro Kono in an interview this month warned that anyone who tries to change the “status quo” in the South China Sea would have to pay dearly for their actions, pointing to China’s land reclamation projects and military activities in the region.

The military has declined to comment on the reported increase in deployment of PLA troops to the Pratas Islands, following speculation of a drill simulating an invasion.

DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that growing tensions were due to China’s heightened activity in the region, which he said has negatively affected regional peace.

Taiwan should refrain from large-scale operations in the South China Sea and it does not need to draw attention to its activities in the region, Lo said.

The nation should maintain its military presence in the region to defend its sovereignty and continue to conduct war games, he added.

Institute of National Defense and Security Research analyst Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said the Pratas Islands and Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島) represent an important part of the nation’s sovereignty.

Measures to improve the nation’s deployment of soldiers on the islands include adding camouflaged outposts, mobile protected firepower, and missiles with point-defense capabilities such as the AGM-114 Hellfire and the FIM-92 Stinger, Su said.

The military could consider deploying armored vehicles to the islands to fend off enemy amphibious landing craft and attack helicopters, he said.

Additional reporting by Chen Yun