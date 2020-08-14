Taiwan expects a Czech delegation to arrive on Aug. 30 and depart on Sept. 4, with visitors including Vera Kuberova, the widow of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
The 90-member delegation, to be led by Senate President Milos Vystrcil, is expected to include business, political and academic representatives, including Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, who in January signed a sister-city deal with the Taipei City Government.
Asked about the schedule at a news briefing in Taipei, Department of European Affairs Director-General Johnson Chiang (姜森) said that the delegation members must test negative for COVID-19 twice — the first test conducted two days before they depart and the second upon arrival in Taiwan.
Photo: Peng Wan-hsin, Taipei Times
The ministry is to work with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and receive pandemic prevention training, Chiang said, adding that the measures adopted for the visits of former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar would be implemented.
Business representatives are to attend an economic forum that would bolster Taiwan-Czech free trade cooperation, he said.
Many in the delegation have experienced Chinese oppression and they hope to establish a cooperation network with groups in Taiwan, he said.
Kubera, who passed away on Jan. 20 after a heart attack, was scheduled to visit Taiwan in February.
Kuberova and their daughter, Vendula Vinsova, accused Beijing of sending threatening letters and placing undue stress on Kubera, leading to his death.
Vystrcil’s visit has received support from the Czech Senate and is intended to show the nation’s resolve to uphold democratic values and not bow to oppression from China, Chiang said.
Vystrcil, whose position is second only to Czech President Milos Zeman, would give a speech on democratic values, Chiang said.
In addition to political and business dignitaries, representatives of major Czech universities and research institutions, as well as the Czech Philharmonic, would be part of the delegation, he said.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan
The US on Thursday removed a warning against all international travel, and placed Taiwan on a list of 13 destinations where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is “very low.” The list was compiled almost five months after the US Department of State issued a “global level 4 health advisory,” urging US citizens to avoid all international travel. On Thursday, the department announced that it was lifting the advisory, saying that “with health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice.” The US