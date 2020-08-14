Czech delegation expected on Aug. 30 for five days

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan expects a Czech delegation to arrive on Aug. 30 and depart on Sept. 4, with visitors including Vera Kuberova, the widow of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The 90-member delegation, to be led by Senate President Milos Vystrcil, is expected to include business, political and academic representatives, including Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, who in January signed a sister-city deal with the Taipei City Government.

Asked about the schedule at a news briefing in Taipei, Department of European Affairs Director-General Johnson Chiang (姜森) said that the delegation members must test negative for COVID-19 twice — the first test conducted two days before they depart and the second upon arrival in Taiwan.

Department of European Affairs Director-General Johnson Chiang speaks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peng Wan-hsin, Taipei Times

The ministry is to work with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and receive pandemic prevention training, Chiang said, adding that the measures adopted for the visits of former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar would be implemented.

Business representatives are to attend an economic forum that would bolster Taiwan-Czech free trade cooperation, he said.

Many in the delegation have experienced Chinese oppression and they hope to establish a cooperation network with groups in Taiwan, he said.

Kubera, who passed away on Jan. 20 after a heart attack, was scheduled to visit Taiwan in February.

Kuberova and their daughter, Vendula Vinsova, accused Beijing of sending threatening letters and placing undue stress on Kubera, leading to his death.

Vystrcil’s visit has received support from the Czech Senate and is intended to show the nation’s resolve to uphold democratic values and not bow to oppression from China, Chiang said.

Vystrcil, whose position is second only to Czech President Milos Zeman, would give a speech on democratic values, Chiang said.

In addition to political and business dignitaries, representatives of major Czech universities and research institutions, as well as the Czech Philharmonic, would be part of the delegation, he said.