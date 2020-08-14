Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) yesterday hinted that there would not be a second extraordinary session before the start of the regular legislative session late next month.
When Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) last month approved a second special budget for COVID-19 prevention and economic relief, he believed that a second extraordinary session was unavoidable and that it would likely be this month, Ker said.
However, it would require the consent of the opposition parties, Ker said.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
Ker said that he telephoned KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) on Wednesday after Lin expressed the KMT’s objection to a second extraordinary session and that Lin unequivocally stated his caucus’ opposition to the idea.
This means that even if another extraordinary session were held, the KMT would not allow the budget request to bypass a month-long period over which it could “freeze” it as it negotiated with the DPP caucus, Ker said.
This would delay review of the budget request to late next month, when the new legislative session is to begin, defeating the purpose of another extraordinary session, he said.
The DPP could hold a second extraordinary session if it insisted, but that would escalate conflicts with the KMT, which would pull out all of the stops to boycott the budget proposal, resulting in a Pyrrhic victory for the DPP, he said.
With the KMT expected to be defeated in tomorrow’s Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, its morale is likely to hit rock bottom and KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) leadership is likely to be seriously tested, he said.
In this context, if the DPP caucus insists on holding another extraordinary session, it is bound to meet with strong pushback from the KMT, Ker said.
It is better to promote dialogue rather than confrontation, which is critical if a “new culture” is to be fostered at the Legislative Yuan, he said.
Whatever Lin’s excuses for boycotting a second extraordinary session might be, the DPP administration should slow down and look at the bigger picture, which sometimes is the only way to advance, he said, adding that only then would the DPP and the KMT find middle ground.
Ker said that he looks forward to meeting his colleagues at the legislature next month.
Separately, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that not holding a second extraordinary session would create difficulties for efforts by the government to stimulate the economy, while companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic need funds to keep running.
The Executive Yuan on July 23 introduced its “Bailout Plan 3.0,” which contains a special fund of NT$210 billion (US$7.11 billion) to revitalize the manufacturing, tourism and transportation industries, but the plan to convene a second extraordinary session to pass the budget has faced great hurdles, Wang said.
To prevent job cuts, NT$37.8 billion was to be distributed among firms last month to subsidize wages in the subsequent three months.
Industries affected by a sharp decline in external demand amid the pandemic, such as manufacturing, and the convention and exhibition industries, need the subsidies to sustain their operations, she said.
If a second extraordinary session is delayed and the budget plan remains stuck in the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs would discuss with the Executive Yuan what the next step should be, she said.
