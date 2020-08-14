Dead woman’s family hopes judicial investigations will provide answers

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Family members of a woman who reportedly died last month by jumping from a building after writing on Facebook about having been sexually assaulted, yesterday said they hope investigations will reveal the truth about her case.

The woman, surnamed Lin (林), who worked for the New Taipei City Department of Health. She was found next to the entrance of a department building late on July 3, and pronounced dead hours later at a hospital, said New Taipei City police.

Hours before her death, Lin posted on Facebook, accusing a man of physically attacking and sexually assaulting her.

Family members of a woman surnamed Lin speak at a press conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Yun, Taipei Times

Lin wrote that she was “willing to use this life to let the truth surface.”

Although she did not name her alleged attacker, Chinese-language media have said that the man surnamed Liao (廖) is the former chief executive officer of a long-term care facility.

Liao, who is married, issued a statement on July 7 denying the allegations of sexual assault and said that he and Lin had dated for nearly two years.

The case is currently under investigation.

Lin’s cousin and brother yesterday held a press conference in Taipei accompanied by the family’s lawyer, Chien Ta-wei (簡大為), and Garden of Hope Foundation chief executive Wang Yueh-hao (王玥好).

The family knows that the public has many questions about the case, and the family is also searching for answers, Lin’s cousin said.

She hopes that through judicial investigations those answers will be found.

Cases of sexual assault involving power relationships are more complex than others, Wang said.

In such cases, the perpetrator might use various means to prevent the victim from seeking help and that victims might feel hopeless and helpless, Wang said.

People who find themselves in similar situations should seek help, she said.

Lin’s brother said he feels guilty that he failed to protect his sister and urged people to pay more attention to those who are important to them.

Additional reporting by CNA