Minister denies lending former NPP chair NT$3m

‘SPECULATION’: Hsu Yung-ming reportedly told prosecutors that the money was loaned to him by a government official who had been a senior classmate of his

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday denied that he had lent former New Power Party (NPP) chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) NT$3 million (US$101,557) to cover NPP expenditure.

A front-page story published by the Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that officers from the Investigation Bureau found NT$3 million in cash in a safe when they searched Hsu’s home earlier this month.

Hsu, who is out on bail of NT$800,000, had told prosecutors that the money was loaned to him by a current government official who was a senior classmate of his at his alma mater, the report said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, front right, examines locally made products in Miaoli County yesterday. Photo: Tsai Cheng-min, Taipei Times

Hsu reportedly indicated in a deposition that he met with the official and Taiwan Optical Platform (TOP) chairwoman Liao Tzu-chen (廖紫岑) at a five-star hotel at the end of last year.

After Liao left the meeting, the official then took the money out and gave it to him, the report said.

Aside from verifying Hsu’s statement, prosecutors have also begun to explore Liao’s role in the case, as she might have been soliciting support from Hsu, who was a legislator at the time, to have one of TOP’s local TV channels converted into a news channel, the report said.

Political talk show host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) said in an interview with Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) yesterday morning that she was convinced Hsu had borrowed money from Lin, as both went to Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School and National Taiwan University.

She said that Lin should hold a news conference to clarify if there is any misunderstanding.

In response, the minister’s office issued a statement dismissing the report, saying that the allegations against him were based on false rumors and speculation.

“Minister Lin is not familiar with the case, which is now under investigation. Prosecutors are responsible for explaining and clarifying all the details. People who are not involved in the case should not exaggerate and speculate on the details, or they could face legal consequences,” the office said.

Tsai said that the matter needs to be investigated, but loaning money to someone is not illegal.

Lin should defend himself if it is not true, Tsai said, adding that he believes that Lin can stand the test of the judicial system.

On March 4, the National Communications Commission approved TOP’s application to turn one of its local TV channels into a news channel.

However, the commission overturned its decision seven days later, saying that it needed more time to deliberate on the matter, as it involved a new news channel.