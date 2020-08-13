Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday denied that he had lent former New Power Party (NPP) chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) NT$3 million (US$101,557) to cover NPP expenditure.
A front-page story published by the Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that officers from the Investigation Bureau found NT$3 million in cash in a safe when they searched Hsu’s home earlier this month.
Hsu, who is out on bail of NT$800,000, had told prosecutors that the money was loaned to him by a current government official who was a senior classmate of his at his alma mater, the report said.
Photo: Tsai Cheng-min, Taipei Times
Hsu reportedly indicated in a deposition that he met with the official and Taiwan Optical Platform (TOP) chairwoman Liao Tzu-chen (廖紫岑) at a five-star hotel at the end of last year.
After Liao left the meeting, the official then took the money out and gave it to him, the report said.
Aside from verifying Hsu’s statement, prosecutors have also begun to explore Liao’s role in the case, as she might have been soliciting support from Hsu, who was a legislator at the time, to have one of TOP’s local TV channels converted into a news channel, the report said.
Political talk show host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) said in an interview with Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) yesterday morning that she was convinced Hsu had borrowed money from Lin, as both went to Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School and National Taiwan University.
She said that Lin should hold a news conference to clarify if there is any misunderstanding.
In response, the minister’s office issued a statement dismissing the report, saying that the allegations against him were based on false rumors and speculation.
“Minister Lin is not familiar with the case, which is now under investigation. Prosecutors are responsible for explaining and clarifying all the details. People who are not involved in the case should not exaggerate and speculate on the details, or they could face legal consequences,” the office said.
Tsai said that the matter needs to be investigated, but loaning money to someone is not illegal.
Lin should defend himself if it is not true, Tsai said, adding that he believes that Lin can stand the test of the judicial system.
On March 4, the National Communications Commission approved TOP’s application to turn one of its local TV channels into a news channel.
However, the commission overturned its decision seven days later, saying that it needed more time to deliberate on the matter, as it involved a new news channel.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan