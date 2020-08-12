Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should take responsibility and apologize to the public over a series of corruption scandals that have tarnished the government’s image, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
A public opinion poll of 1,081 people conducted via telephone through random sampling from Aug. 6 to Aug 7 showed that more than 60 percent of respondents hold negative views about the government’s role in four corruption scandals, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairperson Alicia Wang (王育敏) said.
The results reflected the public’s strong opposition to the corruption and abuse of power by the government led by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Wang said.
Asked whether it goes against the principle of conflict of interest to have General Association of Chinese Culture deputy secretary-general Lee Hou-ching (李厚慶) sit on a committee evaluating government bids in which SET-TV (三立電視), where his wife works, won a tender for the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum’s branding project, 62.2 percent of respondents said yes, Wang said.
Asked whether Su should be held accountable for appointing Jason Liao (廖燦昌) — who had been associated with a financial scandal involving Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co — as First Financial Holding Co chairman, and then removed from his post after he was implicated in another scandal involving Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (FAT), 61.4 percent of respondents agreed, she added.
The survey also showed that 62.6 percent of respondents agreed that the government should not pay certain media outlets to promote itself, she said.
In addition, 72 percent of respondents disapproved of Taiwan Railways Administration spending NT$15.49 million (US$524,518) to hire Haruru Design to improve its brand image, while owing many employees overtime pay, she said.
Young respondents aged 20 to 39 largely responded in line with the survey’s overall results, which showed that they are losing faith in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and the party should face the scandals and deal with them properly, committee deputy chairman Huang Tzu-che (黃子哲) said.
People voted for the DPP to become the ruling party, but not for it to enjoy special privileges, committee deputy chairwoman Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) said, adding that Su should not shrink his responsibility and should apologize to the public for his lack of oversight.
“The people are seeing the DDP-led government throwing money, but only benefiting its own people and neglecting workers’ rights,” Alicia Wang said.
Taxpayers’ money should be spent more wisely, instead on “brainwashing people,” she added.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,
More than half of Taiwan’s middle-aged population, those aged between 40 and 64, have at least one of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — and an unhealthy waist size, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said, adding that more than 30 percent also have metabolic syndrome. The HPA, the Taiwan Millennium Health Foundation and local health departments are cooperating to encourage people to regularly measure their waist circumference and keep it at a healthy size — no more than 90cm for adult men and no more than 80cm for adult women. Taichung Veterans General
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’