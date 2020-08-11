The Ministry of Education is drafting an amendment that would allow “new immigrants” to enroll in local universities without taking entrance exams, with the policy expected to take effect in the second half of next year at the earliest.
There are more than 650,000 new immigrants who hold Republic of China (ROC) identification cards, exceeding the number of Taiwan’s Aborigines and making them the fifth-largest population group in the nation, the ministry said on Saturday.
Before an immigrant becomes a naturalized ROC citizen — a process that usually takes four to eight years — they can enroll in Taiwanese universities like other foreign students by using their high-school academic record from their home country.
Photo taken from the National Immigration Agency Web site
However, after they are naturalized, new immigrants who want to study at local universities have to take the college entrance exam like any other Taiwanese student, the ministry said, adding that the exams can be challenging for those who did not finish high school in Taiwan.
To offer naturalized citizens better opportunities to study in Taiwan, the ministry is drafting an amendment to Article 25 of the University Act (大學法) to facilitate their enrollment in higher-education programs, it said.
Each university department would be given an additional 2 percent quota for admitting naturalized students, in addition to its original authorized quota of students, the draft amendment says.
Yang Hsiao-mei (楊小梅), who moved from Vietnam to Taiwan with her family when she was nine, said that Taiwan’s college entrance exams are difficult for immigrants.
Yang, previously director of the academic affairs office at New Taipei City’s Golden Dragon Primary School, is to become the nation’s first elementary-school principal from an immigrant background.
She praised the proposed amendment, saying it would motivate naturalized citizens to pursue higher education, which would be beneficial for their work prospects.
Aside from increasing the admission quota, the ministry should also have supplementary educational resources ready for naturalized citizens, National Parent Education Volunteer Association chairman Wu Fu-pin (吳福濱) said.
The quota for immigrant students is additional and would not affect the rights of Taiwanese students, former Shih Chien University president Michael Chen (陳振貴) said.
Chinese spouses, who are governed by cross-strait regulations, would still be required to take the exams to enroll in Taiwan’s universities, he added.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
DIPLOMATIC MOVES: Beijing is reportedly pressing the state after reports of forming links with Taiwan, while the ministry is also planning to reopen its office in Guam soon A representative office is set to open in Somaliland at the end of this month, at the earliest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday amid reports that Beijing is sending a diplomatic delegation to the east African country. The ministry on July 1 announced that Taiwan and Somaliland would establish representative offices, following a report by the Somaliland Chronicle Web site. It said at the time that the two nations did not plan to establish formal ties. Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has instructed close confidants to explore the possibility of “mutual recognition between Taiwan and Somaliland,” the Somaliland Chronicle reported
A Belgian man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan last week is likely to have contracted the disease in Taipei in late June, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday reported that the man, who is in his 20s, came to Taiwan for work on May 3 and tested positive on Wednesday last week as he was about to depart. The man in March reported loss of taste and smell, the center said, adding that he worked in Changhua County, but visited Taipei several times,
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,