Lawmakers and environmental groups yesterday called for more stringent monitoring and control of industrial hazardous waste at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, saying that pollution has affected Taiwan’s food safety and people’s health.
The call came in the wake of the arrest and detention of three people in southern Taiwan who allegedly ran an industrial hazardous waste treatment operation, but were instead illegally dumping the waste in landfills or at unregulated sites.
“The illegal dumping has been a recurring problem, plaguing many municipalities and counties for many years, but government agencies do not have a good handle on the problem,” New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
She demanded that agencies be proactive in inspecting and verify data from companies, the quantities of the hazardous wastes, where they came from and where they end up.
She also called for stricter inspections and setting up mechanisms to manage the problem.
Last year, there were 19.84 million tonnes of industrial waste in Taiwan, environmental groups said, citing results of an investigation.
That did not include “construction surplus of sand and gravel materials” and soil already deemed polluted, they said.
A report also indicated that 84 percent of industrial hazardous waste was only superficially treated and has turned up relabeled as a different product, they added.
Much of these materials were recycled and have found their way into farmlands, aquaculture ponds and other sites, which through years of accumulation have polluted the soil and water, endangering Taiwan’s food safety and public health, Chen said.
In the past five years, 869 cases of illegal dumping were uncovered by the Environmental Protection Administration, about one case per every 2.1 days, Chen said.
“In reality, there are much more that have not been discovered, and have not yet been investigated. The actual number and amount of waste are much, much more than those that have been reported,” Chen said.
Only 8 percent of landfill sites have been treated and cleaned, but 92 percent of them are still piled up with no follow-up work or cleaning, she added.
It is urgent to amend the laws, as local governments often cannot locate the source of the waste when uncovering illegal dumping sites, and are unable to issue fines, which often results in the waste remaining in place, Taiwan Watch Institute secretary-general Herlin Hsieh (謝和霖) said.
“Even in cases when the people responsible were found, the local authorities usually request the site be cleaned within a deadline, and only when this is not met, can they apply to seize property assets to offset the cleanup costs, but most of the time, those responsible had by then transferred their assets elsewhere, and local governmental agencies cannot go in to clean up, as they lack the budget,” Hsieh said.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
DIPLOMATIC MOVES: Beijing is reportedly pressing the state after reports of forming links with Taiwan, while the ministry is also planning to reopen its office in Guam soon A representative office is set to open in Somaliland at the end of this month, at the earliest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday amid reports that Beijing is sending a diplomatic delegation to the east African country. The ministry on July 1 announced that Taiwan and Somaliland would establish representative offices, following a report by the Somaliland Chronicle Web site. It said at the time that the two nations did not plan to establish formal ties. Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has instructed close confidants to explore the possibility of “mutual recognition between Taiwan and Somaliland,” the Somaliland Chronicle reported
A Belgian man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan last week is likely to have contracted the disease in Taipei in late June, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday reported that the man, who is in his 20s, came to Taiwan for work on May 3 and tested positive on Wednesday last week as he was about to depart. The man in March reported loss of taste and smell, the center said, adding that he worked in Changhua County, but visited Taipei several times,
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,