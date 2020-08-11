The soon to be inaugurated Taipei Music Center, which is to hold its opening concert next month, would become a new icon for popular music in Asia, officials said yesterday.
The 8.96-hectare pop music center on Civic Boulevard in Nangang District (南港), which has separate concert and exhibition halls, music classrooms, rehearsal rooms, offices and recording studios, is to be officially launched on Sept. 5, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) told a press conference.
The city envisions the center becoming a venue for pop music performances and the pop music industry, as well as a training center for music artists, Tsai said.
Photo: CNA
“The center will be like a diamond that lights up the area,” he said.
The angular, shell-shaped concert hall can accommodate up to 6,000 people, while the exhibition hall would be the first in Taiwan to be completely dedicated to pop music, the center said on its Web site.
In addition to classrooms and studios, the complex is home to four live music houses that can each accommodate between 200 and 1,600 people, the center said.
An outdoor plaza that is 100m long and 35m wide can accommodate up to 3,000 people, it said.
First planned in 2008, the center is expected to serve as an important catalyst in the development of popular music in Taiwan, said Tseng Chin-man (曾金滿), head of the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development.
“We hope the positive energy generated from the performances at the center can also reach all parts of the country, as well as Asia and the rest of the world,” Tseng said.
The center is planning a star-studded cast for its opening ceremony concert on Sept. 5 that is to include Taiwanese singer-songwriters Waa Wei (魏如萱), Lala Hsu (徐佳瑩) and Oaeen, the new name of legendary Taiwanese band Sodagreen, the center said in a statement.
Tickets for the opening ceremony concert are to go on sale on Saturday, it added.
A free outdoor concert is to be held in the afternoon of Sept. 5, featuring US singer Karencici (林愷倫), Singaporean actress and singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu (文慧如), and Taiwanese pop duo MurMurShow (慢慢說樂團), indie pop rock band Accusefive (告五人), and rappers PiHai Ryan (屁孩Ryan) and Shou (婁峻碩), it said.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
DIPLOMATIC MOVES: Beijing is reportedly pressing the state after reports of forming links with Taiwan, while the ministry is also planning to reopen its office in Guam soon A representative office is set to open in Somaliland at the end of this month, at the earliest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday amid reports that Beijing is sending a diplomatic delegation to the east African country. The ministry on July 1 announced that Taiwan and Somaliland would establish representative offices, following a report by the Somaliland Chronicle Web site. It said at the time that the two nations did not plan to establish formal ties. Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has instructed close confidants to explore the possibility of “mutual recognition between Taiwan and Somaliland,” the Somaliland Chronicle reported
A Belgian man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan last week is likely to have contracted the disease in Taipei in late June, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday reported that the man, who is in his 20s, came to Taiwan for work on May 3 and tested positive on Wednesday last week as he was about to depart. The man in March reported loss of taste and smell, the center said, adding that he worked in Changhua County, but visited Taipei several times,
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,