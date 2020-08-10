Chunghwa Post Co is redesigning the uniforms for 11,000 postal carriers nationwide, and is expected to introduce the new outfits to its employees by the end of this year, the state-run company said.
The carriers’ outfits were last redesigned in 2015, but many employees complained about the clothes’ heaviness in warm weather and a generally poor design, the company said.
The current uniforms are made of durable Tetoron and cotton.
The company has invited employees and outside experts to join discussions on the redesign, Chunghwa Post president Chiang Jui-tang (江瑞堂) said on Saturday.
While the carriers currently wear all-green uniforms, the new outfits would for the first time include silver-colored elements, Chiang said, adding that many experts have found drafts for the new design satisfying.
The new uniform top would resemble a polo shirt and be made from breathable fabrics, the company said, adding that there would also be a new vest featuring several pockets.
The new pants, also to be made from light but durable fabrics, would look more crisp and resemble police uniform pants, it said, adding that a purse could be attached to the pants.
Male and female carriers would continue to wear the same uniforms, the company said, adding that there would be smaller sizes for women.
The company would order 33,000 new outfits, three for each carrier, it said.
Each uniform would cost nearly NT$1,600, about 30 percent more than the previous version, as the redesign effort aims at high quality, instead of cost reduction, it said.
A tender for producing the new uniforms was also announced. The firm winning the bid would be expected to produce the uniforms within three months, so that the new outfits would be ready by the end of this year, Chunghwa Post said.
