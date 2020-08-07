Publishing prizes awarded

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture on Tuesday announced the winners of the 44th Golden Tripod Awards for publications, with Cite Publishing chairman Ho Fei-ping (何飛鵬) receiving a honorary award.

More than 1,300 works were submitted for this year’s competitions in the categories of magazines, books, digital publishing and government publications, the ministry said.

Across the four categories, 20 awards were given to 28 works, it said.

In comments quoted by the ministry, the judges praised Ho for his accomplishments as a pioneer in his field.

Ho has cofounded many publications including Business Weekly, PC Home and Business Next, the ministry said, adding that Ho continues to work hard to improve Taiwan’s publishing environment.

Ho has helped others in the field grow, it said.

Lai Hsiang-yin (賴香吟) was one of four winners in the literature category.

Her winning work, Love Before Dawn: Scenes from Japanese Taiwan (天亮之前的戀愛: 日治台灣小說風景) in October last year won the Taiwan Literature Award, presented by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Tainan.

Famed illustrator Jimmy Liao (幾米) won in the category for children’s and youth books for his work I Hope that One Day You Will Understand (但願有一天你會懂), published by Locus Publishing.

Commonwealth Magazine won the award for magazines on finance and current affairs, while Anke (安可人生) won in the lifestyle magazines category.

Fountain, published by the General Association of Chinese Culture, won the award for best magazine on arts and humanities.

In the digital publishing category, Commonwealth Parenting won the digital innovation award for its audiobook mobile app.

The works that competed for this year’s awards were rich and diverse, with their subject matter ranging from personal life to international topics, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said.

This year, the number of entries increased from last year, indicating that authors and publishers are continuing to bring readers the nation’s knowledge, emotions and culture, he said.

The ministry is to continue helping the publishing industry grow and encourage reading among Taiwanese, he added.

A presentation ceremony for the Golden Tripod Awards is to be held on Sept. 11 at the Taipei New Horizon Building, the ministry said.

A full list of winners is published on goldentripodawards.moc.gov.tw.