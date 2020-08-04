NCC’s acting chair becomes chairman, outlines his goals

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The National Communications Commission plans to amend three key media laws to address a series of challenges facing the cable television industry, newly installed Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) said yesterday.

Chen, who had been acting chairman, along with Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) and three commissioners — Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏), Lin Lihyun (林麗雲) and Wang Wei-ching (王維菁) — took office yesterday following their confirmations by the Legislative Yuan last month.

“The commission is reviewing the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法), the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) and the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), and will propose amendments to address problems highlighted by recent disputes in the industry. Specifically, we want to establish a well-rounded mechanism to govern how cable operators arrange channel lineups. We would also stipulate supporting measures to be implemented when the nation enforces a tiered-pricing policy for cable services,” Chen said in a speech at the inauguration of the new commission members.

National Communications Commission Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang speaks at the inauguration of new commission members at the Ministry of Transportion and Communications’ Convention Center in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

He also recounted the commission’s accomplishments since he became acting chairman in May last year: In February it completed the auction for the spectrum to be used for 5G service, generating a total of NT$142.19 billion (US$4.81 million) in bids; Taiwan entered the 5G era with the launch of services by telecoms on June 30; the Telecommunications Management Act (電信管理法) was implemented on July 1; the commission has revised more than 80 supporting regulations in accordance with the act, and all cable services in the nation were digitized, as of June 30, Chen said.

The commission on July 15 presented its draft for an “Internet audiovisual service management act” (網際網路視聽服務管理法) to regulate the over-the-top service, and it is now soliciting opinions from the public about the draft, Chen said.

“We would gather opinions and revise the draft act if necessary before submitting it to the Executive Yuan,” he said.

The commission is also drafting a digital communications act (數位通訊傳播法) to promote the development of innovative applications under the principle of Internet governance, Chen said.

Except Hsiao, who would only be a commissioner for two years, the terms for Chen and other new commissioners are to run until July 31, 2024.