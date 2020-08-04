The National Communications Commission plans to amend three key media laws to address a series of challenges facing the cable television industry, newly installed Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) said yesterday.
Chen, who had been acting chairman, along with Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) and three commissioners — Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏), Lin Lihyun (林麗雲) and Wang Wei-ching (王維菁) — took office yesterday following their confirmations by the Legislative Yuan last month.
“The commission is reviewing the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法), the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) and the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), and will propose amendments to address problems highlighted by recent disputes in the industry. Specifically, we want to establish a well-rounded mechanism to govern how cable operators arrange channel lineups. We would also stipulate supporting measures to be implemented when the nation enforces a tiered-pricing policy for cable services,” Chen said in a speech at the inauguration of the new commission members.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
He also recounted the commission’s accomplishments since he became acting chairman in May last year: In February it completed the auction for the spectrum to be used for 5G service, generating a total of NT$142.19 billion (US$4.81 million) in bids; Taiwan entered the 5G era with the launch of services by telecoms on June 30; the Telecommunications Management Act (電信管理法) was implemented on July 1; the commission has revised more than 80 supporting regulations in accordance with the act, and all cable services in the nation were digitized, as of June 30, Chen said.
The commission on July 15 presented its draft for an “Internet audiovisual service management act” (網際網路視聽服務管理法) to regulate the over-the-top service, and it is now soliciting opinions from the public about the draft, Chen said.
“We would gather opinions and revise the draft act if necessary before submitting it to the Executive Yuan,” he said.
The commission is also drafting a digital communications act (數位通訊傳播法) to promote the development of innovative applications under the principle of Internet governance, Chen said.
Except Hsiao, who would only be a commissioner for two years, the terms for Chen and other new commissioners are to run until July 31, 2024.
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10
The Supreme Court on Tuesday found four men guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 stabbing of Spanish surfer Ignacio Prio on a Pingtung County beach in the final ruling in the case, sentencing them to three-and-a-half to six years in prison. The defendants had appealed their convictions for attempted murder in the first and second rulings, which had also led to prison sentences ranging from three-and-a-half years to six years. The then-42-year-old Prio went to Jialeshui Beach (佳樂水) near Kenting (墾丁) on March 31, 2017, was attacked after he asked four men to remove their fishing lines from an area
MEDICINAL HERB: The FRIL protein extracted from hyacinth beans helped laboratory mice survive H1N1 infection and effectively neutralized the coronavirus A protein isolated from hyacinth beans, a medicinal herb known for centuries, has been found to restrict the activities of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses in laboratory experiments, a team of Academia Sinica researchers said yesterday. The beans’ curative effect is documented in the 16th-century Chinese medicine classic Compendium of Materia Medica (本草綱目) and they are also a food source in some countries, the Genomics Research Center’s Chemical Biology Division Director Alex Ma (馬徹) told a news conference in Taipei. Center senior research specialist Jan Jia-tsrong (詹家琮) experimented with up to 500 medicinal herbs to see if they could restrict influenza viruses and