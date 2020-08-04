Students of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice yesterday presented proposals for labor policy, including raising the monthly minimum wage to NT$32,000 (US$1,084).
Their report proposes regular adjustments to workers’ salaries every year, starting next year.
They suggested a “three two plan” — raising the minimum monthly wage to NT$32,000 and the minimum hourly wage to NT$200 in two stages over three years.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
In 2018, nearly half of employees under the age of 30 earned monthly salaries of less than NT$30,000, the students said, citing a Ministry of Labor report.
The “three two plan” also recommends gradual adjustments to working hours starting next year.
Technological advancements should make it possible to reduce employees’ working hours, the students said.
Their plan proposes that weekly working hours be lowered to 32 hours by 2032.
If an employee works more than 32 hours a week, employers would have to give them overtime pay or compensatory leave, the plan says.
The students said they believe that commuting times should be included in working hours, with an upper limit to be set.
Citing an actuarial report on the labor insurance program conducted last year by the ministry, the students also called on the government to explain how it plans to handle the nearly NT$10 trillion of “hidden” debt in the program, which they said is expected to go bankrupt by 2026.
They urged the government to educate the public from a young age on their labor rights.
During past labor strikes, many people said the strikes were acceptable as long as they did not affect their lives, which showed a lack of labor rights education, they said.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏), who, along with institute director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), held a news conference in Taipei with the students to present their report, said that labor issues are a topic many young people care about.
Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, she has failed to deliver on many of the labor policy promises she has made, such as a special law for dispatch labor and a minimum wage law, Wang said.
